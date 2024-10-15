Former Namirembe bishop, Samuel Balagadde dies 

Namirembe diocese Bishop Emeritus Samuel Balagadde Sekadde is dead, the dioce announced Monday evening.

Bishop Sekadde died from Kisubi Hospital where he had been admitted, according to Namirembe Diocese Fathers Union.

"On a sad note we announce the terrible news of the sudden death of Bishop Emeritus the Rt. Rev. Samuel Balagadde Ssekadde the 4th Bishop of our Diocese. May his soul rest in peace," reads a statement on Namirembe Diocese's X (formerly Twitter) handle.