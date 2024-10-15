Former Namirembe bishop, Samuel Balagadde dies
What you need to know:
- He died from Kisubi Hospital where he had been admitted, according to Namirembe Diocese Fathers Union
Namirembe diocese Bishop Emeritus Samuel Balagadde Sekadde is dead, the dioce announced Monday evening.
Bishop Sekadde died from Kisubi Hospital where he had been admitted, according to Namirembe Diocese Fathers Union.
"On a sad note we announce the terrible news of the sudden death of Bishop Emeritus the Rt. Rev. Samuel Balagadde Ssekadde the 4th Bishop of our Diocese. May his soul rest in peace," reads a statement on Namirembe Diocese's X (formerly Twitter) handle.
He retired in 2009 having served Namirembe, the oldest diocese in the Anglican Church in Uganda, for 16 years and was replaced by Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira.
Bishop Ssekadde served the church for over 50 years and during his leadership, he encouraged reverends to undertake self-help projects to develop and have a source of income.