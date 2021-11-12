Former NIRA employees demand Shs5.7b compensation

Former National Identification Registration Authority (NIRA) employees are demanding a Shs5.7b compensation after they were allegedly dismissed from work unlawfully.

In a case filed against NIRA, over 114 former issuance officers insist that they should be paid Shs50m in damages each or be reinstated in their offices.

An issuance officer is mandated by government to handle processes leading to production or even correcting errors on a national Identification Card (ID).

Mr Daniel Ogiro Nyapidi who formerly worked with Lira district under NIRA told Daily Monitor that the Authority did not value their commitment to work.

“We were paid peanuts but never bothered because we thought we were serving our country. It was not right for NIRA to dismiss us just a day after we had even trained the people to replace us for about three weeks,’’ he said.

The issuance officers by then were paid an allowance of Shs450, 000 per month but an inside source revealed that after replacement in 2018, new officers earn Shs2.5m monthly.

Under their lawyers of Rwakafuuzi & Co. Advocates, the former issuance officers ‘‘would like to bring it to NIRA’s notice that they were dissatisfied with and aggrieved by the manner through which they were terminated.’’

‘‘The unlawful termination entails the employees not being given notice or payment in lieu of notice, failure to be accorded a hearing before termination, omission to pay them terminal benefits and severance allowances among others,’’ the complainants argue.

On October 5, 2021, the Industrial court in Kampala urged the two parties, (NIRA and the complainants) to settle the matter out of court.

Former issuance officers further contend that upon their termination, ‘‘NIRA defamed them by publishing several articles in newspapers that labelled them as unqualified and unskilled.’’

‘‘This injured our reputation and in turn rendered us jobless,’’ Mr Brian Katongole who worked under NIRA in Lwengo District revealed.

Mr Gilbert Kadhilo, the NIRA Public Relations Officer said he knew about the matter.

“The issuance officers raised their concerns about their payments and emoluments and then dragged NIRA to court but everything is being handled by court of arbitration,” he said November 10 in a telephone interview.