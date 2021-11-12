Prime

Former NIRA employees demand Shs5.7b compensation

The officers claim they were unlawfully fired from work. PHOTO/FILE

By  Ambrose Musasizi

What you need to know:

  • Mr Daniel Ogiro Nyapidi who formerly worked with Lira district under NIRA told Daily Monitor that the Authority did not value their commitment to work.

Former National Identification Registration Authority (NIRA) employees are demanding a Shs5.7b compensation after they were allegedly dismissed from work unlawfully.

