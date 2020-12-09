Former NITA-U boss, James Saaka is dead

By Monitor Team More by this Author

The former executive director of the National Information Technology Authority (NITA-U), James Saaka, is dead.

Saaka is said to have died Wednesday at Mulago national referral hospital where he had been admitted.

“It is with profound shock and sadness that we announce that James Saaka, our former ED, has passed away. We extend our most heartfelt condolences and sympathy to James's family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this most difficult time,” NITA-U announced in a tweet moments after Gender, labour, and social development minister, Mr Frank Tumwebaze had confirmed the development.

“It's painful and sad for James. I am sad! My sincere condolences to his family, friends in the ICT sector and NITA Uganda,” said Mr Tumwebaze who once supervised Saaka as minister of Information, ICT and Communications.

Saaka retired from NITA-U in August this year after a 10-year stint.



