Former Oyam South MP arrested over inciting violence  

Former MP Ishaa Otto Amiza. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Charity Akullo  &  Patrick Ebong

What you need to know:

  • According to police, Mr Otto was being held at the North Kyoga region police headquarters by Monday evening.

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Oyam South constituency in Oyam District, Mr Ishaa Otto Amiza, has been arrested over allegations of inciting violence.

