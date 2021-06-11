Former presidential secretary Mujuzi succumbs to covid-19

By Ambrose Musasizi More by this Author

Former presidential secretary Capt (rtd) Pius Mujuzi has succumbed to covid-19.

He died at his home in Kyadondo, Kampala.

Kyotera district Chairperson, Mr Patrick Kintu Kisekulo who once contested against the deceased in 2001 told Daily Monitor that Mr Mujuzi had been sick and on medication at his home.

“He thought he’d get well soon. I visited him last week but he told me not to get closer to him because he had contracted Coronavirus. We talked but he was in another room as I sat in the sitting room,” he said in a June 11 interview.

Mr Mujuzi was president Yoweri Museveni’s secretary in the late 90’s before he vied for the Rakai district (now Kyotera county) Member of Parliament (MP) in 2001 and 2006.

He won two terms before he was in 2011 democratically ousted by the current state minister for microfinance, Mr Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo.

As ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flag bearer, Mr Mujuzi also lost at the January 14 Kyadondo East legislative polls to opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party's Mr Muwada Nkunyingi.

Mr Kisekulo has urged people to be vigilant in the fight against the disease that he says ‘‘may claim more lives if people relax.’’

“Kyotera alone has lost leaders and other great people in a very short period of time,” he cautioned.

He further eulogized Mr Mujuzi as a simple person who was a good advisor and mentor of leaders without attaching the ego of being a retired soldier and former presidential secretary.

He is expected to be buried at his ancestral home in Kisunku, Kalisizo county in Kyotera district.