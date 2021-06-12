Former privatization minister Manzi Tumubweine succumbs to Covid-19

By Robert Muhereza More by this Author

Former state minister for privatization and Rukiga County Member of Parliament, Manzi Tumubweine is dead.

Tumubweine who at the time of his death was the chairman of the Kabale University governing council succumbed to Covid-19 on Friday night.

Dr Tumubweine Twinemanzi, the son of the deceased said that his father died at a clinic in Kampala where he has been admitted for some days.

“It’s true he died last night and we are yet to hold a family meeting to discuss the burial arrangements,” he said.

The Kabale University Secretary Mr Johnson Baryantuma Munono said that death had robbed them of a leader that was extremely developmental and resourceful mostly in soliciting funds for the growth of the university.

“The fact that he has been the chairman for Kabale University Council, Tumubweine was people-centered, never selfish, happy with any new development done at the university and resourceful in mobilizing funds for the growth of Kabale University. We have lost a real material as a university,” he said.

Mr Baryantuma added that although they had received information that Mr Tumubweine was suffering from coronavirus, they had heard that it had cured.

The vice-chancellor for Kabale University Prof Joy Kwesiga said that they were lucky to have Tumubweine because he was committed while executing duties and responsibilities related to Kabale University.

Tumubweine last appeared in public on May 28 during the university’s 5th graduation ceremony, where he asked the graduands to be honest, hardworking, trustworthy, transparent, and ensure that they keep good health through regular exercise.

He collapsed shortly after his speech and was rushed to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital from where he was taken to Case Clinic where he breathed last.