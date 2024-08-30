Former PS Ssali, MPs accused of corruption released on bail 

Igara East MP Michael Mawanda, his Busiki counterpart Paul Akamba and city lawyer Julius Kirya Taitankoko who are accused of defrauding government Shs3.4 billion which was intended to compensate Buyaka Growers Cooperative Society Ltd for property lost during war have been released on bail.

The three were granted a cash bail of Shs35 million each by the Anti-Corruption Court Judge Jane Okuo Kajuga who also ordered them to deposit their passports with court.

Ms Kajuga barred the accused from leaving the country without court’s permission. Each of their sureties was bonded Shs50 million not cash.

During court proceedings, the state attorney had expressed fear that the MPs and their co-accused would interfere in police investigations. However, the judge said that since investigations were complete, their trial would start soon given that they have been on remand for over two months.





The same court also granted Ms Geraldine Ssali, the former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade, a temporary release on bail. Ssali who had spent 42 days on remand was given the same bail conditions as her co-accused.