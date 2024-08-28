Former PS Ssali, MPs urged on plea bargain option

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Jane Kajuga has tipped former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade Geraldine Ssali and co-accused to explore the benefits of plea-bargain as a form of alternative case resolution.

Ms Ssali, together with MPs Michael Mawanda (NRM, Igara East); Ignatius Mudimi Wamakuyu (Elgon County); Paul Akamba (Busiki); lawyer Julius Kirya Taitankoko and Mr Leonard Kavundira, a principal cooperative officer in the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, are accused of defrauding government of Shs3.4b which was intended to compensate Buyaka Growers Co-operative Society Ltd for property lost during war.

The sextet appeared on Tuesday before the trial judge to formally take a plea and denied the charges against them.

However, the judge advised them to look into the evidence against them and explore the option of plea-bargaining (voluntarily plead guilty to the charges) in exchange for lighter punishment.

“The Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism of plea-bargain is available. Look at the evidence against you and if you find it sufficient and would like to negotiate; you should not hesitate to approach the State /Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), for this free and quickest way of resolving disputes,” Justice Kajuga told the accused.

Justice Kajuga fixed the main trial for the case for between November 4 and 15.

Ms Ssali and Mr Kavundira will return to court today to apply for bail. MPs Mawanda, Akamba and lawyer Kirya’s bail applications were heard yesterday, and court set Friday for the ruling.

According to the charge sheet, prosecution alleges that Ms Ssali, during the financial years 2021/2022 and 2022/ 2023, while employed as a Permanent Secretary and assigned the role of an accounting officer in the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Co-operatives, irregularly introduced Buyaka Growers Co-operative Society Ltd among the co-operatives to be compensated by the government for the war loss yet the had not been listed for the same.