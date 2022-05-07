Former Rakai District chairperson shoots self dead

Police in Lyantonde District are investigating circumstances under which former Rakai District chairperson Mr Emmanuel Kamunana reportedly shot himself dead.

Preliminary police findings show that the incident happened on May 7 at around 5am at his home in Nsiika Village,Buyanga Parish, Mpumudde Sub county in Lyantonde District.

According to the southern regional police spokesperson, Mr Muhammad Nsubunga, the deceased had a legally acquired pistol and police have already recovered it from the crime scene.

“The wife told our detectives that Mr Kamunana had a long illness which could have led to depression. He woke up at 5am and went to the sitting room where he shot himself,” he said.

Mr Nsubunga said Kamunana was rushed to Lyantonde General Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Among other things, he was a prominent livestock farmer in Mpumudde County and a founding member of the Kabula Farmers’ Cooperative Society.

The late Kamunana joined politics as a councillor for Mpumudde Sub County before Lyantonde District was carved out of Rakai District.