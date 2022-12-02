Former Simbamanyo owner Peter Kamya is dead- lawyer

Kampala businessman Peter Kamya who owned Simbamanyo Estates Limited is dead, his lawyer has said.

Kamya is said to have died in a hospital in Nairobi where he had been admitted days ago, according to his lawyer, Mr Robert Friday Kagoro of Muwema and Co Advocates.

“He has been sick for some time. He was first admitted at Nakasero hospital some days ago before he was referred to Nairobi about two days ago,” Mr Kagoro told this publication in a brief phone conversation.

Without divulging more details, the lawyer said Kamya’s court battle to recover his estate took a toll on him.

“When court stayed proceedings in the Simbamanyo estate case, it took a toll on him because we had hopes of winning the case and recovering his property,” he said.

Kamya, an architect by profession, is the former owner of Ssimbamannyo House in Kampala city center and Afrique Suites in Mutungo.

The businessman has since 2020 been locked in a property battle with Equity Bank, with the latter accusing his Simbamanyo Estates company of failure to service a $8.1m (Shs29.83b) loan facility.

The Court of Appeal in October this year temporarily halted proceedings in the case in which the company was challenging the sale of mortgaged property by the bank, pending the determination of the substantive application for stay of the same.

The court issued the express order stopping the Commercial Division of the High Court from proceeding in the protracted legal battle between Simbamanyo Estates and its managing director, Kamya, against Equity Bank Limited, Luwaluwa Investments Limited as well as Katende, Ssempebwa, and Company Advocates.