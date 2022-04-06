Former Speaker Oulanyah’s final journey to Parliament

The mood was solemn. The often bubbly Parliament looked forlorn and legislators and visitors talked in low tones, eulogising a man who had promised so much, but never lived long enough to deliver on his promises.

The body of Jacob Oulanyah, the former Speaker of Parliament, arrived at Parliament at around 9am.

In Parliament, Vice President Jessica Alupo moved a motion to honour the former Speaker which was unanimously supported by all the legislators.

Ms Alupo described Oulanyah as a gallant son of Uganda who will be remembered for his distinguished service that he rendered to Parliament and to the country.

She said after being elected as a Member of Parliament in 2001, Oulanyah chaired the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, handling the challenging process of political transition and constitutional review.

“Oulanyah was also instrumental in the restoration of peace in South Sudan. He drafted the Juba Peace Talks Agreement and was also an advisor to the Government of South Sudan, alongside other high level persons including Dr Riek Machar, who was the chief mediator in the Juba peace talks, and President Joachim Chissano, the UN Special Envoy to the Lord’s Resistance Army-affected areas,” Ms Alupo said.

She added that Oulanyah was a key figure in the northern region, offering political leadership and monitoring to the post-conflict and recovery process of northern Uganda.

“With his influence, he mobilised support for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party in northern Uganda, which saw the party win overwhelmingly in the region, after three decades,” Ms Alupo said.

Mr Mathias Mpuuga, the leader of Opposition in Parliament, said the country has lost an encyclopedia of parliamentary procedures at a time when many first time legislators needed him most.

“Over the past 15 days that our nation has been mourning, people have expressed their grief in various ways. What truly stands out, is the spectacular display of admiration by Ugandans on Friday, and the many that have joined us here at Parliament as the body lies in State,” Mr Mpuuga said.

He added: “In times like these, we tend to ask ourselves, what is it about this man that elicits this outpouring of sincere emotions? We know that this was on account of the work Rt Hon Jacob Oulanyah was able to accomplish and commitment to our nation.”

Mr Mpuuga said Oulanyah served the people with selflessness, sacrifice, and with the need to put the common good ahead of personal interests.

“As the Opposition in Parliament, we had fallen in love with our leader, Rt Hon Jacob Oulanyah, the Speaker, not the politician. I personally nicknamed him OJ while he nicknamed me Masaka. Today we pay tribute to a man whose extraordinary eloquence, clarity in speech and mastery of House rules and procedure made him a unique presiding officer of parliamentary sessions,” he said.

He added: “Our fallen Speaker created and maintained his own unique brand Oulanyah; i.e dressing style that included a bow tie, being apologetic, humble, and truthful on the state of corruption in our country.

Most importantly, our fallen senior colleague distinguished himself as a master of balancing the interests of everybody.”

Ms Rebecca Kadaga, the former Speaker of Parliament whom Ouanyah deputised for 10 years, said during their second term in office, her successor often travelled out of the country without explanation and it took time for her to realise that it was to receive medical care.

“Now that the minister of Health has spoken, I can relate with what she has said. He used to be absent as deputy. He would not stay long in the country. The absences you saw after he became Speaker were the absences he made while deputy Speaker,” Ms Kadaga said.

However, Kira Municipality MP Ssemujju Nganda accused the government of trivialising the death of Oulanyah and diverting the country to discuss burial expenses instead of addressing the real issues affecting the governance shortfalls.

He also warned the Opposition members who want to join the ruling NRM party that there is a price to pay.

“There are benefits in joining NRM, you can become Speaker but you must be ready to be judged for crimes you haven’t committed. People who were demonstrating about breakdown of health infrastructure in Uganda weren’t demonstrating against Oulanyah. And I don’t know why the President chose to keep silent this time around. When they were harassing Oulanyah he kept quiet,” Mr Ssemujju said.

Mr Jim Muhwezi, the Security minister, said: “I would like to salute the late Oulanyah as highly talented and knowledgeable lawyer. This Parliament is guided, among others by the Constitution, our rules of procedure and the administration of Parliament. Oulanyah had grasped all these laws and we shall surely miss his wise guidance during Parliament sessions.”

Mr Muwanga Kivumbi, the shadow minister of Finance, asked all those in public offices to emulate Oulanyah whom he said humbled himself before all irrespective of their backgrounds.

“The country was yet to see the finest of Oulanyah because we were yet to see him as head of institution, he was well trained in,” he said.

Mr Gilbert Olanya, the Kilak North MP, asked Parliament and government to investigate the allegations made by Oulanyah’s father, Mr Nathan Okori, that his son was poisoned.

“There is something going wrong in this country. Right Hon Speaker, we need to be serious. I remember in Acholi Sub-region when we had just buried Gen [Paul] Lokech (former deputy Inspector General of Police), there was information circulating on social media that the next person will be the Rt Hon Jacob Oulanyah, before he died. We should not bury our heads in the sand. There is something going wrong.

The father of Jacob said that he called him and said he was poisoned. Right now the minister is saying our brother died of cancer. We need to investigate,” Mr Olanya said.

He was, however, ruled out of order by the deputy Speaker, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, who ordered the Clerk to Parliament to expunge the statement from the Hansard.

Mr Joel Ssenyoyi, the Nakawa West MP, asked those who use their positions to loot the country to learn from the late Speaker who put the country above self.

“There are people who occupy offices in this country and forget that they are supposed to use those offices to help people,” I appeal to the thieves in this country wherever they are to change their ways. Whether they are here in this house or somewhere watching us, Jacob Oulanyah was saying let’s serve this country,” he said.

About oulanyah

• He was the Omoro County MP from 2001 to 2005 and then from 2011 until his death.

• In 2011, he became the deputy Speaker of Parliament, a position he held for 10 years.

• In 2021, he became the Speaker of Parliament.

