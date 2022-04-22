Former Tororo County North MP aspirant sentenced to 50 years for murder
The High Court in Tororo District has sentenced former aspirant for Tororo County North parliamentary seat, Richard Ojore, to 50 years in jail over murder.
Court ruled that Ojore and two others conspired to kill the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party sub-county registrar during the party primaries in 2020.
According to evidence adduced by the Director of Public Prosecution, Ojore, Moses Emojong, and Geofrey Imai committed the offence when they assaulted Sinambio Oketcho, the ruling NRM party registrar for Mukujju Sub-county in Tororo District, who was overseeing the elections.
It is stated in the petition that when the deceased arrived at Akoret B Polling Station on September 4, 2020, at around 1pm with a boda boda rider, he was attacked by the trio who inflicted injuries on him.
They had suspected him of being biased and scheming to rig elections for another candidate.
Oketcho later died on his way to hospital.
Consequently, police arrested Ojore and his accomplices and charged them with murder, attempted murder and aggravated robbery.
While delivering judgment, High Court Judge Esta Nambayo convicted the trio of murder and attempted murder, but acquitted them of aggravated robbery after the State failed to provide evidence pinning them for robbing a mobile phone and Shs45,000.
Justice Nambayo sentenced each of the convicts to 30 years imprisonment for murder and additional 20 years for attempted murder.
In the ruling, both sentences will serve co-currently. The convicts were sent to Morukatipe Prisons in Tororo.