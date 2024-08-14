Former Tororo head teacher dies after assailants set his house on fire

The former head teacher of St Peters College-Tororo has died from fire injuries sustained after he was attacked, and his house set ablaze by unidentified assailants.

Joseph Olokojo died aged 63 at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, where he had been rushed on Wednesday following the morning attack in which killers used petrol to set his home on fire in Ogola Village, Eastern division, Tororo Municipality.

“The deceased succumbed to fire injuries. Investigations are ongoing,” Bukedi South region police spokesperson Moses Mugwe said as he confirmed the incident.

According to him, no arrests had been made by Wednesday evening.

''We are hopeful that we shall succeed in our investigations and appeal to members of the public who may have any information that may help us establish the assailants to report to us," Mugwe added.

Olokojo, who was a literature teacher, has been eulogised as a dedicated and exemplary leader, who impacted lives of students and colleagues.

“He was a mentor, role model, and father. His good character made us love and respect him,” Patrick Opio, who was taught by Olokojo at St Peter’s college, Tororo, said.

Olokojo’s successor Luke Emuron described the deceased as “a symbol of excellence.”

"His death is a big blow to me because even after handing me office I have been consulting him whenever I have a challenge," he told Monitor.

Tororo Municipality Mayor Kennedy Orono said Olokojo’s death has left a big gap in the education sector in the district.

“He helped to stabilise St. Peters College Tororo especially after the strike that resulted into students burning the school,”he highlighted.

He added: "It's now our appeal that police execute thorough investigations otherwise it's painful to lose a person of that caliber.”

About Olokojo

Olokojo was born on February 4, 1961 in the present Ngora District.

He started school in 1967 at St. Aloysius Demonstration School Ngora (P-1-P-6) and saT his Primary Seven at Nagongera Seminary in the early 1970s.

In 1973, he joined Nagongera Seminary, where he attained East African Certificate of Education Certificate in 1977. In 1978, he joined Teso College Aloet to attain the East African Advanced Certificate of Education in 1979.

As an education diploma and degree holder from Makerere University, he started teaching in Aloi Secondary School before he was transferred to St. Peters College Tororo in 1989.

In 2003, he was appointed deputy head teacher A-Level boarding and posted to Tororo Girls School. In 2005, he was transferred to St. Peters College Tororo and assigned caretaker head teacher.