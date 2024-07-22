Former UNEB secretary Mathew Bukenya dies at 89

Mathew Bukenya, the former Secretary of the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB), has passed away at the age of 89.

UNEB Spokesperson Jennifer Kalule confirmed the news, saying Bukenya had been battling health issues before his peaceful passing on Sunday night.

"He has rested," Kalule said, praising Bukenya's dedication and exemplary service. "His legacy is marked by the great strides he made for our nation during his years at the examination body, overcoming numerous challenges along the way."

Bukenya's last public appearance was in July last year at the opening of new stores and an office block for UNEB in Kyambogo, where he was seen looking frail.

Dr John Chrysostom Muyingo, the State Minister for Education, paid tribute to Bukenya, describing him as a dedicated servant whose legacy is firmly etched in Uganda's educational history.

"Bukenya was a steadfast leader who provided essential guidance to the board, even during challenging times," Dr Muyingo said. "His unwavering commitment to raising the standards of national examinations will always be remembered."

Bukenya's remarkable 19-year career at UNEB began in 1997, making him the longest-serving Secretary in the board's history.

Under his leadership, UNEB faced significant challenges, including examination malpractices, but Bukenya and his team worked tirelessly to combat these issues and uphold the integrity of the examination process.

Despite his achievements, Bukenya's last days at UNEB were marked by challenges, including a protracted dispute with the board chairperson, Fagil Mandy.

However, his legacy remains, and he will always be remembered as a household name synonymous with national examinations.