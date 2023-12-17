Former URC boss Kulany dies aged 86

The former managing director of Uganda Railway Corporation (URC) Jovan Kulany has died aged 86, family sources said on Sunday.

He died at Montana Hospital in Mbale City, where he had been admitted- suffering from pressure and diabetes.

One of his children called Mike Mwanga told Monitor that Kulanyhas been sick for a while after suffering a stroke five years ago.

Kulany was the URC managing director from 1985 to 1989, and Uganda’s ambassador to Ethiopia from 1991 to 1997.

Notably, he was also husband to deceased former Kapchorwa District lawmaker Gertrude Kulany who served from 2001 to 2006.

Former Kapchorwa District Constituent Assembly member and Woman Member of Parliament Gertrude Kulany. PHOTO | COURTESY

Businessman Mwanga eulogised his father as “a down to earth person who respected systems and valued education.”

“He believed in education and took us to some of the best schools. He provided anything we asked for,” he said.

Kapchorwa businessman John Chelimo noted that the ex-envoy was among the elders who pushed for creation of the district.

“He was a pillar and he should be emulated by our political and technical elites,” he said, adding that “when the late was the chairperson of the district service commission, jobs were given on merit.”

On Sunday, Kapchorwa District chairperson Evelyn Kubarika said Kulany’s death “is a big blow to the Sebei community.”

Kulany studied his primary in Kapchorwa before joining Busoga College for O-level and Ntare High School for A-level.

After, he went to the University of Wales in Uk and obtained a law degree. He is survived by at least seven children.