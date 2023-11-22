Former URC boss Ssendegeya charged, remanded over forgery

The former Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) managing director Stanley Ssendegeya has been charged and remanded over forging academic documents that enabled him secure a job.

On Wednesday, Ssendegeya appeared at Buganda Road Court before Grade One magistrate Siena Owomugisha, who read the charges of forgery and uttering false documents. The accused denied the charges slapped against him by the state.

Prosecution states that 54-year-old Ssendegeya, a resident of Namugongo Janda in Wakiso District in July 2020 with intent to deceive, forged a curriculum vitae purporting that he held a master's degree in business administration whereas not.

It is further alleged that during the same month, Ssendegeya offered false information to a recruitment firm at Lumumba Avenue named Delloit Uganda Ltd.

Court November 22 heard that inquiries in the matter are still on-going.

Still on Wednesday, Ssendegeya applied for bail through his lawyers- citing ill health and advanced age in addition to having a fixed place of abode in Namugongo.

He also backed his request for bail saying although he was suspended from his URC position in October 2022, he “carries on private business with a recreational facility at Nakifuma in Kayunga District, and has three substantial sureties including his wife, son and mother in-law.

Court further heard that in August Ssendegeya developed signs of stroke and has since been examined, thus “needs to take medication daily and if not, relapse.”

But prosecution led by Judith Nyamwiza objected the bail application reasoning that the medical form presented in court cannot be interpreted by an ordinary person apart from a medical doctor and not counsel for the accused.

Nyamwiza told the trial magistrate that the second surety is a son who cannot compel his dad to report to court.

“…thus he should get fellow senior citizens to stand for him and ensure he attends court,” she added.