Former URC boss Ssendegeya granted bail

The Buganda Road Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to former Uganda Railways Corporation Managing Director, Mr Stanley Ssendegeya who is battling charges of forging academic documents that enabled him to secure a job.

Grade One Magistrate Siena Owomugisha granted Mr Ssendegeya a cash bail of Shs1 million while his sureties were bonded at Shs10 million, not cash. He also ordered him to deposit his passport in court.

While delivering her ruling, the trial magistrate Ms Owomugisha held that Mr Ssendegeya had presented substantial sureties including his biological son, wife and mother-in-law who are well aware of their duties and that he is still presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Mr Ssendegeya, 54, is facing two charges of forgery and uttering false documents which he has since denied.

Prosecution states that Mr Ssendegeya during the month of July 2020 with intent to deceive, forged a curriculum vitae purporting that he held a Masters' Degree in Business Administration whereas not.

It is further alleged that during the same month, Mr Ssendegeya gave false information to a recruitment firm; Delloit Uganda Ltd offices at Lumumba Avenue.

Mr Ssendegeya was arrested by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit on November 22, 2023, on his way to Nakasero Hospital where he receives his daily medication for stroke.

Prosecution led by Ms Judith Nyamwiza told the court that inquiries into the matter are still ongoing.