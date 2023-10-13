Former VP Edward Ssekandi's son dies
Alex Kayanja Ssekandi, a son to the former Vice President of Uganda, Mr Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, is dead.
Kayanja has passed on at Lubaga Hospital where he has been admitted for the past two weeks.
Mr Ssekandi, also a former Speaker of Parliament, announced his son's death through his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday.
"I announce the sudden death of my son Alex Kayanja Ssekandi. Alex passed away yesterday from Lubaga Hospital where he had been admitted for the past two weeks. It’s really a difficult time for me and my family. Rest in Peace my beloved son, I can't believe you are no more," he tweeted.
Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among condoled with Mr Ssekandi's family.
"I send my sincere sympathies and that of the Parliament of Uganda to the family of our elder and leader, the former Speaker of Parliament and former VP H.E. Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi upon the loss of his son Alex Kayanja Sekandi. Your Parliament family stands with you in this trying moment and we pray that the Lord holds you together and grants Alex's soul eternal rest!" she tweeted on Friday.