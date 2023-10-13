Former VP Edward Ssekandi's son dies

Alex Kayanja Ssekandi, a son to the former Vice President of Uganda, Mr Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, is dead.

Kayanja has passed on at Lubaga Hospital where he has been admitted for the past two weeks.

Mr Ssekandi, also a former Speaker of Parliament, announced his son's death through his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday.

"I announce the sudden death of my son Alex Kayanja Ssekandi. Alex passed away yesterday from Lubaga Hospital where he had been admitted for the past two weeks. It’s really a difficult time for me and my family. Rest in Peace my beloved son, I can't believe you are no more," he tweeted.

Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among condoled with Mr Ssekandi's family.