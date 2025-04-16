Fort Portal bishop decries late attendance, passive worship in church

Fort Portal Catholic Diocese Bishop Robert Muhiirwa has called on Christians to actively participate in Mass rather than remain passive observers, warning against treating liturgy as routine or mere ritual.

Presiding over the Chrism Mass on Tuesday at Our Lady of Snow Virika Cathedral, Bishop Muhiirwa emphasized the need for both clergy and laity to uphold the sacredness of the Holy Eucharist.

“You are not spectators. You are called to participate by joining in the singing, attentively listening to the readings, and uniting your prayers with those of the Church,” Bishop Muhiirwa said.

He expressed concern over a growing trend of late arrivals to Mass and urged the faithful to cultivate a deeper understanding of liturgical celebrations.

“It is regrettable that while God has gifted you with a voice to praise Him, some choose silence during the liturgy, only stepping forward to receive Holy Communion and other sacraments,” he added.

During the Chrism Mass, Bishop Muhiirwa consecrated the holy oils—the Oil of Catechumens, Oil of the Sick, and Sacred Chrism that will be used in sacraments across the diocese throughout the year. The Mass also saw priests renew their priestly vows.

Fort Portal Catholic Bishop Robert K Muhiirwa (C) and priests are seen during the Chrism Mass at Virika Cathedral on April 15, 2025 in Fort Portal City. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

The bishop reminded Christians of their shared role in the Church’s mission through the common priesthood, conferred at Baptism and Confirmation.

He encouraged them to live out their faith as “pilgrims of hope” in this Jubilee Year 2025.

To the clergy, Bishop Muhiirwa issued a strong reminder on the solemnity of the liturgy, urging priests to prepare spiritually and avoid rushing through the celebration.

“Let us examine how we, as priests, celebrate the Sacred Mysteries,” he said.

“Reflect deeply on the readings of the day, and allow the Word of God to speak to you personally. Avoid rushing through the liturgy, especially the Liturgy of the Eucharist,” he emphasized.

He revealed that members of the faithful had raised concerns about priests who hastily conduct Mass, including the Eucharistic Prayer.

“Every gesture, every word spoken by the priest at the altar should serve to draw the faithful closer to God,” he emphasized.