Fort Portal boda riders go electric to cut fuel costs

Fort Portal boda boda riders are resorting to electric motorcycles to cut the cost of fuel. For years, the roar of petrol-powered boda bodas has defined transport in the city, but today the streets are beginning to sound different. More riders are switching to electric motorcycles, which they say are cleaner, quieter, and cheaper to run. These machines run on rechargeable batteries, much like mobile phones. Once fully charged, they can last an entire day without needing another recharge. Many riders said the shift is not just about technology, but also about saving money, improving efficiency, and finding renewed hope in their work.

Mr John Mugisha, who has been in the transport business for nearly 10 years, said he switched to an electric motorcycle three weeks ago because fuel costs had been a heavy burden. “On a normal day, I used to spend between Shs20,000 and Shs30,000 on fuel and other services. Now, I simply charge my bike after work and use the battery the next day. The good thing is that I do town service where the roads are good. Now, on a good day, I save between Shs30,000 and Shs40,000, unlike in the past when I would save only Shs20,000,” he said. The electronic motorcycles, supplied by private manufacturers, are being accessed through loan schemes. Riders make weekly payments until the loan is cleared, similar to how they purchase petrol-powered motorcycles.

Loan payments

Mr Mugisha said his initial payment was Shs300,000, and he now pays a weekly loan instalment of Shs60,000 for two years. “For charging, I spend Shs6,000 every evening, which is affordable compared to fuel costs of over Shs15,000, depending on the journey,” he explained. Mr Joshua Katuramu, another rider, said he had previously been working with someone else’s boda boda, paying Shs60,000 a week, but after hearing about electric motorcycles, he decided to abandon the old system and acquire his own on loan. “Before, when I bought petrol, that money was gone forever. But with this loan, once I finish paying, the motorcycle is mine, and I won’t have to worry about fuel. It’s like saving money every day,” he said.

Many riders say the economics of electric motorcycles are the biggest attraction. For years, rising fuel prices have eaten into their daily earnings, but with electricity costing far less, riders report a sharp increase in profits. Mr Robert Asiimwe, another rider, said the introduction of electric motorcycles has been a game-changer. “In the past, I struggled to balance fuel costs with daily earnings, but now I have the chance to save and plan. I used to go home with only Shs15,000 after expenses, but now I can take home between Shs30,000 and Shs40,000. I make sure my bike is charged, and I am good to go the whole day,” he said. He added that the affordability of running electric motorcycles is changing the mindset of riders, who previously viewed boda boda work as a hand-to-mouth hustle. “I can now save money for my family. My children will go to school without me worrying every day about fuel. I only pray that there is power at home after work so I can charge and resume the next day,” he said.

Ending noise pollution

One of the most noticeable changes is the silence. Fort Portal, usually filled with the constant drone of motorcycle engines, is beginning to sound different. “When I first sat on one, I asked the rider whether the bike was even on. It moved so smoothly and quietly. I thought maybe it wouldn’t be strong enough, but it was even faster than the fuel ones. They don’t produce smoke, and they don’t make noise. For once, we can breathe better air in town,” said Ms Sarah Akello, a shop attendant, said. Many riders have also began reducing fares for town services. Ms Akello said: “From Bukwali, where I stay, I used to pay Shs3,000 to reach town, but when I find a rider with an electric bike, I pay Shs2,000. That Shs1,000 I save buys me a cup of milk in the evening.”

Doubtful

Other riders, however, are still cautious, saying they want to see how long the batteries last and whether the motorcycles are suitable for rougher village roads.

Mr Paul Musinguzi, a boda boda rider, said: “They look good, but I am still worried. What if I am in the middle of the forest and the battery goes off? For people operating in town, they are fine, but I am not sure they can manage in the poor roads in villages. We are now competing with them at our stage, because for them, without fuel costs, a journey of Shs5,000 can be done at Shs3,000.”



