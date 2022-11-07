Fort Portal City Clerk interdicted

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, Mr Ben Kumumanya, has interdicted the Fort Portal acting city clerk, Mr Moses Otimong, on allegations of mismanagement of public resources and abuse of office.

The interdiction is meant to pave way for investigations by the Inspectorate of Government (IG).

“It has come to my attention that the Inspectorate of Government is conducting investigations into the allegations of mismanagement of public resource, abuse of authority and office in Fort Portal City,” Mr Kumumanya’s November 4 interdiction letter seen by this publication reads in part.

“In accordance with Section F-5 (14) of the Public Service Commission regulations 2009, you are hereby interdicted from duty with immediate effect to pave way for smooth investigations to be carried without any interference,” it adds.

The interdiction follows an October 27 letter from the IG to the Permanent Secretary, ordering for the interdiction of the city clerk over alleged corruption.

During her interdiction period, Mr Otimong will continue receiving half salary, will not be allowed to access the office and will not be allowed to travel outside the country.

Mr Kumumanya also directed him to hand over the office.

On October 6, Mr Otimong was arrested and detained at Fort Portal Central Police Station on orders of the deputy Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe, on charges of abuse of office.

He was later released on police bond pending investigations.

The IG spokesperson, Ms Ali Munira, said Mr Otimong’s arrest was a result of investigation on the allegations of absenteeism from office and failing service delivery.