Fort Portal City officials decry slow progress of USMID works

The Fort Portal City authorities are concerned that the contractors may not complete the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) road projects by the end of the year.

They fear that the USMID funds, from the World Bank, will be returned if the projects are not completed in the next three months, as stipulated in the contract.

City leaders, led by Fort Portal’s Mayor Edson Asaba Ruyoga, have accused the contractor of lacking the necessary workforce to execute the works. He said ever since the commencement of works, both the contractor and the subcontractor have struggled to carry out the project.

On Wednesday, during a technical planning committee meeting between city officials, representatives from the USMID programme, and the contractor, it was disclosed that the contractor is expected to complete construction on three roads by December 6.

Mayor Ruyoga said: “As city leaders, we are concerned that the contractor may fail to complete the roads within the agreed contract period. Alternatively, if the contractor rushes to finish the work, there’s a risk of subpar quality, which could lead to public dissatisfaction and criticism directed towards us, claiming the work is of poor quality.”

Complicating matters, Fort Portal is currently experiencing heavy rain, which could further disrupt construction progress but Mr Ruyoga said they have been informed that if the project is not completed on time, the remaining funds allocated by the World Bank could be withdrawn.

“We need the contractor to commit to us in writing to complete the roads on schedule because our city lacks the resources to finish the project if the funds are reclaimed. This project is worth billions,” Mayor Ruyoga stated.

The three roads currently under construction are Mill Lane, Water Supply-Kahungabunyonyi, and Mugoma.

According to the bill of quantities, the total cost of constructing the three roads and installing street lights is estimated at Shs 20.94 billion. However, only Shs8.9 billion has been paid to the contractor to date.

China Railway 18 Bureau Group Company Limited was awarded the contract for these roads on April 14, 2022.

As of September, the overall construction progress stood at 54.26 percent, with 83.33 percent of the allocated time already elapsed.

The progress report for the construction work indicates varying completion levels for different components of the project.

For Mugoma Road, cross culvert installation is at 70 percent, earthwork at 80 percent, asphalt concrete at 0 percent, G30 Sub-base at 64 percent, and CRR at 21 percent.

Meanwhile, on Water Supply-Kahungabunyonyi Road, asphalt concrete is at 21 percent, the G30 Sub-base has not yet commenced and earthworks and roadbed preparation are at 80 percent.

Fort Portal City’s road engineer, Mr Herbert Kaihura, cited several factors that contributed to the construction delays including the initial bid from the contractor exceeding the available budget, resulting in prolonged negotiations.

He said the construction was also delayed by the issues with receiving the necessary road designs.

He said though the contract was officially signed on April 14, 2022, construction work did not commence until June 6, 2022.

Mr Kaihura said in order for Fort Portal not to lose money, the contractor needs to complete the remaining works on time since 2023 marks the final year of the USMID project.

“When we initially selected the contractor, other unsuccessful bidders appealed the decision, necessitating a review process that consumed valuable time. Our primary objective is to ensure the contractor completes the project within the stipulated timeframe,” he emphasised.

Mr Wu Ning Cong, representing China Railway 18 Group Company Limited, attributed the delays to the local subcontractor.