Fort Portal Hospital director speaks on self-referral to reduce congestion

The Director of Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital, Dr Alex Adaku, has called upon patients from the Rwenzori region to refrain from self-referral to the facility, as this practice has led to daily hospital overcrowding.

He emphasized that the hospital's primary responsibility is to provide specialized care services to patients formally referred to the facility.

He said the hospital service area extends to approximately 3.5 million people from all districts of the Rwenzori region, including refugees in the settlements of Kyegegwa and Kamwege districts.

However, Dr Adaku expressed concern that some patients bypass lower healthcare facilities and self-refer, resulting in the hospital's overcrowding, particularly in the maternity ward and other wards.

“We receive a lot of mothers in our maternity ward and monthly, 1,000 mothers deliver including those who deliver by Cesarean section and normal delivery, these numbers are very high and we need to take measures to see that mothers can start delivering in lower facilities,” He said.

He expressed concern over a surge in the number of expectant mothers who flock to the facility on a daily basis 30 mothers deliver at the facility amidst limited space.

Dr Adaku clarified that their intention is not to turn patients away but rather to alleviate the congestion within the facility and they want patients to start utilizing lower facilities.

The hospital at the level of regional referral primary mandate is to handle referred cases from lower health facilities, and individuals who self-refer with issues that can be managed in lower facilities strain their capacity.

Once the facility is decongested, Dr Adaku outlined that the focus will shift towards providing specialized care to patients referred from lower facilities.

He also expressed gratitude for the donation of essential maternity ward equipment from Stanbic Bank, including delivery beds, mama kits, and mattresses, a wheelchair underlining the importance of such contributions to maternal health.

On Friday, the health facility received an assortment of items for the maternity ward donated by Stanbic Bank during the celebration of the market day organized by Stan Bick Bank in Fort Portal City at Buhinga playground.

Over the years, the facility has grappled with challenges associated with a deficient referral system and drug stockouts due to patients arriving without referrals competing with referred patients.

The hospital also faces space constraints, especially in the maternity ward, and lacks essential infrastructure and government through the Ministry of Health in April commissioned the construction of a Shs4 billion satellite laboratory for the Western region that will help to prevent, detect, and respond to Covid-19 and strengthen the national system for public emergency preparedness.

The hospital currently has a bed capacity of 351, with most of the wards dating back to its days as a district hospital. Unfortunately, expansion has not taken place for most of the wards to meet the growing demand for healthcare services.

Mr Paul Muganwa, Head of Corporate Banking at Stanbic Bank, highlighted the bank's commitment to maternal health in the Rwenzori region, with a dedicated investment of Shs 300 million in 2023 through buying equipment donated to different facilities in the region.

He emphasised the importance of supporting healthcare facilities, stating, "We are aware of the significant maternal health challenge, and although progress has been made in reducing maternal mortality, every life is precious. As a bank, our focus is on aiding facilities. We believe that the donations to the hospital will contribute to safer deliveries for our mothers,"