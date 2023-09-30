Fort Portal locals seek property tax rate reduction

Residents and property owners in Fort Portal have called upon city authorities to reconsider the property tax rates, arguing that the fees are prohibitively high amidst an economic meltdown for businesses.

On Friday, property owners in the city voiced concerns about the lack of a uniform fee structure for property tax, further requesting that the city authorities “harmonise the rates to ensure that the property tax burden is distributed more fairly.”

Jackson Kasiime, a resident of Kasusu cell in Fort Portal City, explained that his property was recently reevaluated, resulting in a significant increase in his tax liability.

"Previously, I was paying Shs170,000, but to my surprise, this time I received a receipt requiring me to pay Shs700,000 for the same property. I am left wondering which method was used to value my property. Is the government being fair to us, or is it pushing us out of business?" he questioned during an engagement meeting between property owners and Fort Portal City authorities at Nyaika Hotel.

The gathering was organized by RippleNami, a non-governmental organization as part of the Service and Fair Tax for Property Owners project, funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Notably, property owners with disabilities (PWDs) encouraged the city leadership to exempt them from paying property taxes, citing their financial vulnerability.

"In the real estate industry, we are vulnerable. Our appeal to the government is that we should be exempted from paying such tax. This would not only motivate others in our category to invest more in real estate but also encourage property owners to construct buildings that are accessible to PWDs," Kamurasi Badru Muhammed, a PWD residing in Fort Portal City remarked.

Fort Portal City Mayor Edison Asaba Ruyonga responded to concerns of his electorate by providing context for the city's property tax rates.