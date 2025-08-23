Fort Portal medic found dead in River Mpanga after week missing

Police have opened investigations after the body of a medic from Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital was discovered floating in River Mpanga, more than a week after he went missing.

The deceased was identified as David Olwedo, 33, an Acholi (tribe) theatre attendant, who had disappeared from his workplace on August 14.

“Olwedo was last seen at his workplace before he went missing. We reported his disappearance to the police after his body was discovered,” said Beatrice Bamutaliza, the hospital administrator.

Both the hospital administration and Fort Portal Central Police Station had mounted efforts to trace the medic but without success until his body was spotted on Friday.

In a statement, police confirmed the body was retrieved floating on the river surface. A team of homicide detectives documented the scene before transferring the remains to the hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination.

According to Rwenzori West regional police spokesperson Vincent Twesige, the body was recovered 67 meters from the Fort Portal–Kampala Highway, close to Buhinga Stadium and the Fort Portal Police Barracks.

At the time of recovery, Olwedo was dressed in a black sweater, purple T-shirt, blue jeans, and a maroon boxer. His body bore signs of prolonged immersion, including peeling hair, swollen genitalia, distended abdomen and “washerwoman’s skin” on the feet.

Doctors who conducted the autopsy said Olwedo died of hypoxia following drowning, citing fluid-filled and collapsed lungs, silt in the trachea, and dark cloudy fluid in the stomach. Fecal matter was also observed oozing from the body.

Police sources said the findings pointed to drowning but added that inquiries were ongoing.

The case has unsettled hospital staff. Before his disappearance, Olwedo had reportedly shared on his WhatsApp status that he intended to take his own life. The post circulated on the hospital’s staff group but, when confronted, he denied having suicidal thoughts.

Police said they were considering all leads. “Our investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances under which he ended up in the river,” a regional police spokesperson said.

Olwedo’s death has cast a shadow over Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital, where colleagues described him as diligent and quiet. His body remained at the hospital mortuary by Friday evening as investigations continued.