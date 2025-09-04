Fort Portal prison operates four times beyond capacity

The Officer-in-Charge of Fort Portal Main Prison (Katojo), SP Amos Niwahereza, has revealed that the facility is holding inmates far beyond its intended capacity.

Built in 1957 to accommodate 350 prisoners, the prison is currently housing 1,513 inmates, more than four times its official capacity.

Addressing the Court of Appeal panel led by the Deputy Chief Justice (CJ), Dr Flavian Zeija, during the launch of a three-day criminal appeal session in Fort Portal on September 2, SP Niwahereza said the congestion has created serious challenges in managing prisoners.

According to Mr Niwahereza, 388 inmates have been committed to the High Court for trial. Of the total prison population, 766 are convicts serving sentences, 723 are on remand, and one is held on a minister’s order. Another 221 prisoners are pending committal, with 113 classified as petty offenders.

Mr Niwahereza also noted that although the number has slightly reduced from a previous peak of 1,700 inmates, the prison remains under extreme pressure. “I am happy to report that our position has slightly reduced. Previously, we were up to 1,700 inmates. I want to thank the judges and magistrates for the efforts they put in to ensure that we have reasonable, manageable numbers in our prison,” he said.

He expressed concern that severe congestion prevents the categorisation and proper verification of inmates. This, he warned, exposes petty offenders to hardened criminals, often resulting in offenders leaving prison as “hardcore criminals.”

Mr Niwahereza was responding to concerns from the Bunyangabu Resident District Commissioner, Mr Nicholas Kamukama, who asked why people who are sentenced for petty cases are considered hardcore criminals when they return to the community.

“Because of congestion, some offenders who come in as petty criminals leave as hardcore criminals. I can’t deny that allegation. The interaction is inevitable because we cannot separate or classify them due to a lack of space,” he said.

Mr Niwahereza emphasised that the prison continues to operate under resource-constrained conditions, with infrastructure that has remained unchanged since 1957, despite the region’s growing population and rising numbers of committals.

“With few resources coupled with congestion, we are unable to do sufficient verification. We cannot categorise, we cannot classify, and this inevitably allows prisoners to mix freely. So I cannot deny the allegation that some prisoners leave when they are more hardened than when they came in,” he added.

The Head of Fort Portal High Court Circuit, Justice Emmy Vincent Mugabo, in his address, acknowledged that while case backlog remains a significant challenge in the court’s jurisdiction, concerted efforts are being made to address the problem.

Justice Mugabo revealed that as of the last quarter, the court’s caseload stood at 1,374 cases, of which 1,313 had been carried forward from the first quarter, while 447 were newly registered in the fourth quarter. Of the new cases, 365 were successfully disposed of.

“We still have some challenges with the case backlog, but it has reduced. As a court, we are committed to disposing of cases that come before us promptly. We strive to handle both backlog and fresh caseload simultaneously through cause listing, which ensures that old cases are heard while new ones are also given priority,” Justice Mugabo said.

He stated that, as a circuit, they are also implementing plea bargaining and alternative dispute resolution (ADR) to tackle the backlog.

The court conducts quarterly plea bargain sessions, providing inmates with an opportunity to resolve cases expeditiously. He added that in civil matters, they have been emphasising mediation as a potential tool, especially in family disputes, estate distribution, and land conflicts.

However, he noted that there has been a low uptake of mediation and called for greater engagement between the bench and the bar to improve its success rate.

On the criminal justice front, Justice Mugabo revealed that even after the establishment of the Kasese High Court, Fort Portal continues to handle a significant number of committals.

The criminal appeal session, which will last for three days, at Fort Portal High Court, will have a panel of three judges, and of the 28 criminal cases, 16 are aggravated defilement, seven are murder, and attempted murder, three are aggravated robbery, and two are malicious damage.

Dr Flavian Zeija, the Deputy Chief Justice (CJ). Photo/File

While addressing the stakeholders, Justice Zeija said the Judiciary is committed to providing justice for all people, adding that by holding regional sessions, they want to ease access to justice for the people.

“I am happy to report that over the last two sessions, we have delivered as promised. When we come to the regions, our primary intention is to ease access to justice for the people who live in the region. Holding sessions at the regional level reduces the transportation and litigation costs formerly spent by living and struggling in Kampala to access the services of the Court of Appeal,” he said.

Justice Zeija also revealed that when the funds become available, the Judiciary plans to establish regional courts of appeal, saying that they started with Gulu and Mbarara and next financial year, they plan to launch construction of another one in Mbale.

“We have already launched construction in these areas. We are hoping that if everything goes according to plan, these courts should be completed by the end of next year. And when they are completed, I will immediately deploy the judges to be permanently resident in those courts,” he said.

The Deputy CJ also said that for other regions to have a Court of Appeal constructed in their areas, it will depend on the availability of land, adding that with financial constraints, the Judiciary has no money to buy land, so regions were leaders and locals are willing to provide land will be given priority.

“Normally, when we are planning where to construct, I just look at the titles we have. I just go into the safe and look through the titles. If I find the title we have is for Masindi, that’s where we start from because, as you know, we have a shortage of resources, so we cannot again go to buy land. If you don’t have land, do not blame me for not building your court of appeal in Fort Portal,” Justice Zeija said.

He further revealed that the Court of Appeal has a big workload, and currently, the workforce for human resources is limited, which makes access to justice difficult. However, he added that efforts were being made to hire more staff.