Fort Portal special needs schools run out of money

School authorities in Fort Portal City running special needs units are raising concerns about insufficient teaching staff, decreasing funding, and delayed financial support, all of which they say are severely hampering their operations.

Since the introduction of Universal Primary Education (UPE) in 1997, Canon Apollo Demonstration School and St Peter and Paul Primary School were designated as centres for special needs education in Fort Portal City, Kabarole District.

The head teacher of Canon Apollo Demonstration School, Mr George Kituku, said the school has 73 special needs pupils, including deaf and mentally retarded children from Kabarole and neighbouring districts in the Tooro and Rwenzori sub-regions.

He said the school currently has only two teachers for special needs learners, although the required ratio is one teacher for every three pupils. He added that three former special needs teachers were transferred without replacements, leaving the school overwhelmed.

“We are severely understaffed, with only two teachers for all these students. Due to the inclusion policy, special needs pupils are often mixed with others for certain lessons, and general teachers aren’t trained to meet their needs—some students even require sign language interpreters to understand what they are being taught,” Mr Kituku explained.

He added:“If you transfer a special needs teacher from a school with special needs pupils, it’s essential to replace them.”

Regarding finances, Mr Kituku said that while the third-term UPE capitation grant of Shs2,037,633 was received on September 23, the city authorities are yet to disburse the special needs grant.

“I have written to the municipal education officer, but I haven’t received any response. The special needs fund is crucial for essentials like food, porridge, and learning aids for these pupils. Without funds, it becomes hard to operate, we are already halfway through the term and struggling to provide these necessities,” he said.

Out of the 73 special needs pupils, 25 board at the school through parental contributions, while the rest commute. This year, three pupils are registered to sit for the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE).

Mr Godfrey Tideybwa, a special needs teacher at Canon Apollo Demonstration School since 1999, expressed the difficulties of teaching with only two staff members.

“With just two teachers, giving these pupils the attention they need is challenging. In a typical week, we can only meet with them three times; on other days, they’re placed in regular classes, and not only can every teacher handle what these pupils need all the time,” he explained.

Mr Tideybwa noted that some teachers are reluctant to transfer to the school because special needs education is considered additional work without extra pay.

He emphasised the need for salary increment to attract and retain special needs teachers saying currently, government pay rates do not reflect the unique demands of special needs education, making it difficult to recruit qualified staff.

Regarding capitation grants, the school received Shs1,977,574 in the First Term and Shs2,017,327 in the Second Term for special needs, but no funds have yet been provided for the Third Term.

At St Peter and Paul Primary School, two teachers handle 35 special needs pupils are taught in one classroom, despite varied grade levels.

Ms Juliet Tibasanga, a special needs teacher at the school, explained that in 1997, classes were held in separate rooms, but now all students are confined to one classroom due to funding limitations.

Ms Tibasanga reported that one deaf pupil has been registered to sit PLE, which ends today, and will sit alone with an invigilator.

The management said the school receives about Shs1.8m per term for these pupils’ needs, but seek an increment to Shs3m every term for smooth operations .

DEO SPEAKS OUT