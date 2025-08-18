Fort Portal traders complain over rent

When Fort Portal attained city status in 2020, hopes were high that it would blossom into a thriving commercial hub for the Tooro and Rwenzori sub-regions.

Instead, while its skyline in the last five years now features modern structures and upgraded roads, its central business area is battling high rental prices, slow sales, and an exodus of shoppers to Kampala and online.

The city’s economy, on the other hand, is leaning heavily on hospitality—fuelled by conferences, tourism, and regional events—while many business owners, with retail and wholesale shops in the city centre struggle to survive.

According to the National Population and Housing Census 2024 report, Tooro and Rwenzori sub-regions have a population of 3.378 million. Ideally, this multitude would have provided a ready market for merchandise sold in wholesale and retail shops in the regional city.

However, this is not the case. People from the two sub-regions are increasingly bypassing Fort Portal, choosing instead to travel to Kampala for major shopping, while others have turned to online shopping, and this shift has hit local wholesale traders particularly hard.

Traders in Fort Portal’s central business area told this publication that the cost of doing business has become unbearable in the last five years, with many pointing to rent as the biggest obstacle.

Some shop owners said they are now paying nearly double what they did before city status was granted in 2020, yet the number of customers has dwindled significantly.

Mr John Kato, a wholesale trader dealing in household goods, said the business landscape has changed in the last five years after building owners started increasing the monthly rent, following high demand for commercial buildings for businesses shortly after Fort Portal was granted city status.

“We are paying between Shs500,000 and 1.2 million in rent every month, depending on the location, and type of the building, but sales are too low to recover even half of that. We are just opening our shops daily but with few clients. That is why our business doesn’t expand, the stock has remained the same,” he said.

Mr Kato added that his customers in the past used to come from as far as Ntoroko and Bundibugyo districts. He lamented that many of his former customers now prefer to shop in Kampala, with some of the wholesalers there providing transport for goods purchased.

“Customers from the districts we used to serve now go straight to Kampala, leaving us with stock that takes months to clear. The wholesale people in Kampala now deal directly with our clients. Shopping in Kampala is cheaper since they don’t incur transport costs.”

Mr Kato said to keep in the business recently, he also decided to start operating as a retail business at the same time as a wholesaler, to be able to raise money for rent.

Ms Grace Kabahuma, who operates a boutique on Malibo Road, said her business has stagnated for years as most of her customers now prefer shopping online from Kampala, with goods transported by courier.

“After Fort Portal became a city, I thought business would improve. Landlords, believing the same, raised rent sharply. But most of the people who come here are tourists, and very few buy from our shops. Every day I open my boutique and count fewer and fewer customers,” she said.

Ms Kabahuma explained that before city status was granted, she paid Shs300,000 in monthly rent, but this has since increased to Shs500,000. To cover rising costs, she raised prices of her clothes, but this has driven away many clients.

“In the past, I supplied clothes to smaller boutiques in Fort Portal’s outskirts and in nearby towns, but most no longer come. We are now competing with wholesalers in Kampala who have moved online. For example, a dress I sell here at Shs80,000 goes for Shs50,000 online in Kampala, plus Shs10,000 for delivery. That price difference has pushed away my customers,” she said.

Traders also said that some manufacturing companies have established outlets in the city, dealing directly with customers at lower prices.

“The people who are benefiting much from the business are the ones who own buildings. They don’t pay rent, they only pay bills. Manufacturing companies also have outlets here. Their prices are the same as factory prices, our customers now shop there cheaply,” Ms Urban Mujuni, a trader said. Customers confirm that high prices in Fort Portal are pushing them to shop elsewhere.

Ms Agnes Nanyonga, a shopper, said she previously bought her shoes in Fort Portal but stopped after realising the same products were cheaper in Kampala.

“In Fort Portal, prices are higher than in Kampala, yet in Kampala, there is more variety and room to bargain. I don’t see any reason to buy here when I can order online in Kampala and get my goods delivered the next morning at a cheaper price. If I am going to spend a lot, I would rather travel once to Kampala than waste money here,” she said.

Similarly, Mr Moses Byaruhanga, a wholesale trader in Bundibugyo District, said he abandoned Fort Portal two years ago because prices of goods were too high to make a profit.

“Whenever we come to Fort Portal, we find that goods are more expensive than in Kampala, and even the wholesale shops here don’t give us good discounts. That’s why most of us save money, board a bus, and buy everything from Kampala,” he explained.

Mr Byaruhanga added that pricing in Fort Portal has become unsustainable for traders serving rural customers.

“The prices here are like what one is supposed to sell to the final consumer. For example, a man’s shirt costs Shs50,000 in Fort Portal boutiques. If I buy it at that price, how much can I resell it for in the village? These days, even our customers know the prices because they check online and compare with sellers in Kampala,” he said.

Mr Christopher Tusiime, a resident of Fort Portal City, said many consumers are turning to online platforms, abandoning shopping in Fort Portal because many local businesses sell merchandise expensively.

“Most people now find it more convenient to shop online. Sellers in Kampala provide genuine products such as shoes, watches, and shirts at lower prices compared to Fort Portal, where traders raise prices due to high taxes and transport costs,” he said.

Mr Tusiime noted that traders in Kampala have embraced hybrid models, running both physical outlets and online shops, enabling them to reach customers across the country while selling at low prices because of high demand.

“I don’t understand why business people in Fort Portal keep prices so high, while landlords keep increasing rent simply because it is now a city. Our population is small compared to Kampala. Who is going to buy these products?” he asked.

Mr Tusiime said in Fort Portal, a good pair of men’s shoes costs between Shs200,000 and Shs250,000, while the same shoes can be purchased online from Kampala at Shs150,000 plus Shs10,000 for delivery.

He said he bought a fridge online at Shs400,000, while in Fort Portal, the same fridge was being sold at Shs600,000.

“Why would I buy something expensive here when I can get it cheaper online and it is delivered to my door?” he asked.

He advised that for businesses in Fort Portal City to improve, landlords and business owners must agree on fairer rent terms, while the local authorities should consider easing the tax burden on businesses.

He said without such measures, many businesses risk closure. While retail and wholesale businesses continue to struggle, the hospitality sector has recently emerged as Fort Portal’s most prosperous industry.

Currently, the demand for accommodation has risen steadily, driven by conferences, tourism, and regional events, and in response, property owners are increasingly converting some of the commercial spaces into lodges.

In the central business area, owners of some multi-storeyed buildings have turned upper floors into lodges, while the ground floors cater for shops and other businesses. Single-storeyed buildings once dedicated to retail or wholesale shops are being fully converted into lodges to meet the high demand for accommodation.

Mr Joshua Businge, a landlord in Fort Portal City, said before the city gained prominence, many buildings in the central business area were rented out for residential purposes at rates between Shs150,000 and Shs200,000 per month. However, he noted that the returns were much lower compared to investing in the hospitality sector.

“Former residential quarters in the central business area are now being redesigned to meet the growing demand for accommodation. I converted all my rental units into lodge rooms. Previously, I would earn about Shs1 million from seven tenants in a month. Today, a single lodge room can generate the same amount if it is consistently occupied,” Mr Businge said.

He said room rates in mixed-use buildings within the city centre typically range between Shs30,000 and Shs50,000 per night, while purpose-built lodges in prime areas charge between Shs50,000 and Shs120,000.

Outside the central business district, rates are higher, ranging from Shs100,000 to Shs500,000 per night depending on quality and location.

Leader speaks

Mr Prosper Businge, the councillor representing workers in Fort Portal City Council, said several council resolutions have been implemented to address concerns over rising rents and investment in the city.

The council introduced a five percent property tax—significantly lower than the rates of over eight percent charged in other cities.

“Our intention is to ensure landlords don’t pass on heavy tax burdens to tenants by hiking rent,” he said. “We chose a 5 percent rate to avoid discouraging investors from setting up in our city.”

He also highlighted improvements in the process of building plan approvals. While this used to be lengthy and bureaucratic, approvals now take just one month.

“As chairperson of the Building and Control Committee, I can confirm that we are fast-tracking approvals to encourage investment. More structures mean increased accommodation and commercial space, which in turn reduces demand and helps bring down rental costs,” he added.

Mr Businge said the city’s enforcement team has adopted a more respectful and less combative approach when collecting local revenue. This, he noted, has led to a significant increase in business activity and local revenue, which has grown from Shs1.2 billion to over Shs3 billion.