Fort Portal youth gamble their way through unemployment

On the morning of September 27, around 10am, Mr David Ahumuza, a resident of Kitembe in Central Division, Fort Portal City, stood at a public notice board dressed in a sports jersey, clutching a pen and a small notebook. His eyes scanned the freshly pinned list of weekend football fixtures — the kind of games he hoped would change his fortunes.

Every Saturday, Sunday, and sometimes even during midweek fixtures, Mr Ahumuza spends his days inside sports betting houses. Unlike many of his peers who gamble online using smartphones, he does not own one. That forces him to travel to town whenever he wants to place his bet. “During weekends and even some weekdays when there are soccer games, I come to town to place my bets. I spend all day here because when you stake and win, you get cash instantly,” he explained.

Mr Ahumuza, 27, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, but since graduating in 2023, he has failed to secure stable employment. He now works at a mobile money outlet, earning Shs150,000 per month, an income he says cannot meet his daily needs. Betting, he added, has become his fallback position.

“On a good day, depending on the amount I stake, I can walk away with Shs100,000. There was a day I staked Shs10,000 and won Shs650,000, and I used that money to pay rent and buy household items,” he said.

“My life is now dependent on betting because I am addicted. I see it as the only source of income to survive. My parents don’t know I am into betting. In the last two years, I have made more than Shs2 million, but I cannot tell how much I have lost. In a single week, I can stake more than Shs100,000,” Mr Ahumuza added.

In Fort Portal, the number of physical and online betting companies has grown, attracting youth desperate to escape poverty and unemployment. But the promise of quick riches often leads to addiction and financial ruin. Mr Brian Kato, a 25-year-old boda boda rider in West Division, recalled staking Shs5,000 and winning Shs700,000. “For the first time, I felt betting had improved my life. I bought a mattress and a second-hand television,” he said.

Different outcome

For Ms Jane Tuhaise, 22, a chapatti vendor in Kisenyi, the outcome was different. Her small stall collapsed after she used her daily profits to bet for six months.

“At first, I thought I would double my capital and grow my business. But in five months, I had lost everything. I no longer sell chapati because all my money went into betting,” she said.

Some gamblers bet daily on their phones. With Internet access and mobile apps, the temptation is constant. Mr Moses Arinaitwe from Karambi in North Division said he spends hours scrolling through fixtures on his smartphone and sometimes misses work. “I wake up and the first thing I check is the betting odds. Sometimes I bet three or four times a day. Even when I lose, I feel like the next game will recover everything,” he said.

Widespread

Mr Arinaitwe added that even people with formal jobs participate. “These days, betting is for everyone. With smartphones, it’s hard to monitor them. Rich people with government jobs are betting. We are happy this betting is regulated,” he said. Betting has also become a communal activity. In Central Division, groups of friends pool their money to increase their chances. One such group of five recently staked Shs50,000 and won Shs1.2 million. “We used part of it to buy a goat for celebrations, and each member took home some cash. It felt like teamwork,” said Mr Ahumuza.

According to the 2024 Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) Report, Fort Portal City has 137,549 residents, with 37,932 aged between 18 and 30. During the day, the population rises to about 440,540 due to inflows for business and social activities. About 20,321 residents own mobile phones, all of whom reportedly use the internet.

The bigger picture

The report shows 14,729 unemployed youth aged 18 to 30, and 11,336 aged 15 to 24 who are not in employment, education, or training. Another 4,878 unemployed residents fall within the 14 to 64 age group, while 17,341 children aged 13 to 17 are out of school. Among individuals aged 10 and above, 1.8 percent use the Internet for online services such as gambling and shopping. Within Tooro Sub-region, 1.3 percent of internet users engage in betting.

The Lotteries and Gaming Act No 7 of 2016 established the NLGRB to licence and regulate gaming while safeguarding citizens from its negative effects.

The Board began operations in 2017, with the core goal of supervising the sector and protecting Ugandans from the adverse social and economic impacts of betting.

Betting growth

The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB) Annual Report 2023/24 shows strong growth in the gaming industry. During the fourth year of its Strategic Plan (FY 2020/21–FY 2024/25), revenues remitted to the Treasury rose by 27.7 percent to Shs194 billion. Stakes increased by 78 percent to Shs4.3 trillion, while payouts grew by 87 percent to Shs4.0 trillion. Of the 1,967 licence applications, 1,397 were approved and 267 rejected.

The addictive experience.

My life is now dependent on betting because I am addicted. I see it as the only source of income to survive. My parents don’t know I am into betting. In the last two years, I have made more than Shs2 million, but I cannot tell how much I have lost. In a single week, I can stake more than Shs100,000,” David Ahumuza, resident



