Four ADF rebel suspects shot dead in Ntoroko

Police and residents pictured at the scene where suspected ADF rebels were shot dead in Ntoroko District. PHOTO/ ALEX ASHABA

By  Alex Ashaba  &  Longino Muhindo

What you need to know:

  • Last month, a total of 11 ADF suspects from DR Congo were arrested in Ntoroko and Bundibugyo districts after they had mixed with refugees at Rwamabale screening point and Bubukanga refugee transit centre. 

A joint security team has shot dead four people linked to Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in Ntoroko District.
 The Ntoroko Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Mishac Kawamara, in a telephone interview yesterday said when the four were first intercepted in Karugutu Town, Karugutu Sub-county, they resisted arrest.

