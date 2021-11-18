Four ADF rebel suspects shot dead in Ntoroko

A joint security team has shot dead four people linked to Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in Ntoroko District.

The Ntoroko Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Mishac Kawamara, in a telephone interview yesterday said when the four were first intercepted in Karugutu Town, Karugutu Sub-county, they resisted arrest.

He added that they were then pursued and shot dead as they approached Kisege Trading Centre on Fort Portal -Bundibugyo road.

“Today, our joint security team shot dead four ADF suspects after they resisted arrest. We have been helped by some of their colleagues we arrested earlier to identify them,” Mr Kawamara said.

The Rwenzori West regional police commander, Mr Lameck Kigozi, confirmed the shooting.

“This was because when our security team intercepted them and tried to arrest them, they resisted and wanted to fight our security. They were put out of action. Our security forces are still investigating,” he said in a telephone interview last evening.

Mr Kigozi added that the deceased were not yet identified as their bodies were still at Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital.

A witness of the shooting, Mr Jonan Mugume, who is a resident of Kisege, said as they were going about with their businesses, he saw a van commonly known as drone coming from Bundibugyo side, which parked by the roadside before he heard gunshots a few minutes later.

Another witness, who did not want to be named, said they heard gunshots and as they walked towards the scene of crime, they saw the drone driving off.

“One of the deceased was identified as Musa, a businessman who deals in cocoa in Rwamabale Sub-county,” he said.

Mr Kawamara told this newspaper that they have in custody some ADF rebels who entered the country from DR Congo and were disguising as refugees. He said 14 of them were intercepted at Karugutu Trading Centre in Ntoroko District last weekend.

“Some of the arrested ADF suspects have been giving us details of their operations and the people they work with,” he said.