Four African presidents to grace first-ever regional Ateker cultural fete in Teso

There is excitement as Uganda gears up to host East Africa's premier Ateker culture event in Soroti City, later next week.

The re-union festival which is set to held between November 26 and 29, will bring together the Ateker communities spread all over the region that share linguistic and cultural ties with the aim of celebrating and strengthening the bond.

The gala will bring together various Ateker-speaking communities spanning diverse ethnic groups from Ethiopia, South Sudan, Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania and is coming to Uganda for the first time.

They include; the Nyangatomo of Ethiopia; Topotha, Bari & Torit of South Sudan; Iteso, Turkana & Masai of Kenya; Iteso, Karimojong, Jie, Dodoth, Kumam, Langi & Kakwa of Uganda and, the Masai of Tanzania plus others closely-knit groups spread across the greater East African region.

The Ateker reunion Culture Festival 2024 serves as a vibrant testament to the communities "decades after their dispersal and separation."

The Festival is expected to conclude with the issuance of a communique on commitments to strengthening unity and promoting regional development.

Gender minister Betty Amongi Ongom, yesterday said the planned festival aims to foster regional integration and strengthen bonds among the Ateker communities.

“The overall objective of the Ateker re-union festival is to promote and foster regional integration for social economic transformation,’’ she said.

The minister revealed that various heads of state from Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan, and Ethiopia are expected to grace the event at the invitation of President Museveni who will be the chief guest.

The event will also be attended by Kings and Chiefs from Uganda and across Africa including the Zulu King as well as delegations from Tukiye (Turkey), Russia, and Cuba.

Key activities

The event is aimed at promoting culture through various performances including music, dance and drama, storytelling, and highlighting the unique cultural expressions of the Ateker communities and beyond.

The festival is aimed at exhibiting traditional crafts, attire, literature, foods, and medicine for the Ateker people which envisages to display of different cultural and other products that entail the spirit of the African Renaissance.

Among other activities, sports will be carried out including traditional games and football under the concept of the Ateker Cup of Nations for the promotion of physical fitness and cultural preservation.

Tree planting initiative will be one of the major greening efforts focusing on the indigenous tree species, aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and economic empowerment to the community.

Workshops, panel discussions, and conferences on the selected topical issue will be organized for different target groups drawn from the Ateker community and other stakeholders to engage on challenges impeding the Ateker people from embracing the African renaissance, highlighting the role of cultural leaders in strengthening the cultural communities for socio-economic transformation.