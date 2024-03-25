Four arrested as police recover Shs85m stolen from MP Ssegona

Police revealed Monday that they had recovered at least Shs85 million of the Shs118 million that was stolen last week from Busiro East Member of Parliament Mr Medard Ssegona.

Addressing journalists Monday in Kampala, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the money was stolen from the opposition MP who had taken his car to a washing bay in Kakeeka Zone, Rubaga Division in Kampala.

“We thank the police from Rubaga and Old Kampala who participated in the arrest [of suspects] and recovery of cash amounting to Shs85 million belonging to Mr Medard Ssegona, a resident of Nakasozi-Buddo in Kyengera Town Council and a Member of Parliament of Busiro East County,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

It is alleged on March 8, Mr Ssegona parked his car at Saga washing bay in Kakeeka zone to be washed before handing it to one Asiimwe.

“Instead of these youths washing the car, they decided to check within the car and landed on cash amounting to Shs118 million which they stole and left the vehicle unwashed,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

He added: “Mr Ssegona tried to use peaceful means but the boys refused which prompted him to report the matter to police. Recorded statements and investigations started right away and we managed to arrest four suspects.”

According to police, upon searching the suspects, they first recovered Shs35 million in Kinawa and later Shs50 million in Kalagala in Mpigi District.

Last Thursday, Mr Ssegona told jouranslists at Parliament that the suspects took advantage of the phone call he received to steal the money from the car in which he was also seated.

"Two boys stole my Shs118 million from my car at a washing bay while I was seated inside. They had come to wash my car and they took advantage of the phone call I received to steal my money," he said.

WATCH: "Two boys stole my Shs118 million from my car at a washing bay while I was seated inside. They had come to wash my car and they took advantage of the phone call I received to steal my money," Busiro East MP Medard Ssegona#MonitorUpdates via @ntvuganda pic.twitter.com/7hF25bT7yh — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) March 21, 2024