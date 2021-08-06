Four arrested for using human skulls to extort from businessmen

By JAMES KABENGWA More by this Author

Four people have been arrested in Lyatonde District on charges of giving police false information and using human skulls as pawns to extort money from businessmen.

Police say the suspects would bury the skulls in the farms before asking for money from the unsuspecting farm owners after threatening to report them to police.

They were identified as Charles Ssebunnya, a resident of Luweero; Umar Ssempala, a resident of Ssumbwe off Mityana road in Wakiso District; Christopher Kakooza of Kayunga-Bugerere and David Wampamba Kibanga, a resident of Busiika.

Their luck ran out after they allegedly threatened one Robert Migadde, a businessman in Kampala, saying they had seen some human skulls at his farm in Lyantonde District.

They allegedly told him that he would only be spared from legal pursuit if he paid them Shs35 million.

Mr Migadde, however, did not budge but instead encouraged the suspects to report to authorities, southern regional police spokesperson, Mr Mohammad Nsubuga said.

Advertisement

"They then reported to police that they had information regarding human skulls buried at someone's farm. The crime intelligence team worked with them but found nothing at the farm," Mr Nsubuga said.

The search at Migadde's farm was undertaken in his presence and local police of Lyantonde district, according to Mr Nsubuga, but nothing was found.

Authorities say the suspects will be charged with giving police false information.

Ssempala who is said to be the gang leader, allegedly told police that he was desperately looking for money to regain his cosmetics company that collapsed after a commercial Bank took over his mortgaged properties.

Mr Nsubuga said that the crime intelligence in Kampala has taken over investigations under file GEF 082/2021.

"Many people have taken to extortion and tarnishing others. The public must desist from this," Mr Nsubuga said.



