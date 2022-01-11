Four arrested for vandalizing multimillion irrigation system in Bukwo

Police in Bukwo District in eastern Uganda have arrested four people for allegedly vandalizing multi-million irrigation systems constructed by the ministry of water and environment.

The four people including a village chairperson of Surum village Mr Eric Sokuton are currently under police custody. The others are; Toney Chebet, Benson Barteka, and Kiprotic Titus.

The suspects were arrested on Monday following the directive by the Bukwo Resident District Commissioner Mr Samuel Hashaka Mpimbaza.

Mr Hashaka said he learnt about the vandalism of the system on Saturday during his routine monitoring of the government projects in the district.

"This project coasted government Shs600 million and it has been working very well with a lot of fish inside the project," he said.

According to him, they have many people making use of the facility including model farmers who have been growing vegetables but the system stopped working due to the vandalism.

"They cut all the main pipes that take water from the main dam to the area where people planted their vegetables," he said.