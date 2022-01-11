Four arrested for vandalizing multimillion irrigation system in Bukwo

The suspects stand before the destroyed water pipes. Photo | Steven Ariong

By  Steven Ariong

  • The four people including a village chairperson of Surum village Mr Eric Sokuton are currently under police custody. The others are; Toney Chebet, Benson Barteka, and Kiprotic Titus.

Police in Bukwo District in eastern Uganda have arrested four people for allegedly vandalizing multi-million irrigation systems constructed by the ministry of water and environment.

