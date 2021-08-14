Four arrested in connection with fresh murders in Masaka

By NOELINE NABUKENYA More by this Author

Police in Masaka Sub-Region have arrested four suspects linked to the rampant murders in the area.

The suspects aged between 18 and 40, police says, were last week picked from Lwengo District, Kasangati in Wakiso District and Nateete, a Kampala suburb.

In a space of three weeks, about ten people have been attacked and five killed by the machete-wielding assailants in the districts of Lwengo, Masaka, Sembabule, and Bukomansimbi.

Police indicates that the assailants attack their targets in the wee hours of the night where they sometimes use deadly tools like machetes to kill or injure their victims.

The latest case was registered Friday morning at Kyanamukkaka Sub-County in Masaka District where a mother and her daughter were hacked by unknown people.

Southern region police spokesperson, Mr Muhammad Nsubuga said the suspects currently detained at Masaka Central Police Station ‘‘will soon be arraigned in court when investigations are complete.’’

“We want to allay public fears that these are rebels. They are not. These suspects are among hard core criminals that we have previously arrested on different criminal cases but released by court and are returning to terrorise our people,” he said during an August 13 evening interview.

Mr Nsubuga explained that the suspect in the Friday morning incident at Kyanamukkaka is also in police custody.

“In the past few days, he had misunderstandings with the wife, Ms Sharon Wanyana, who later relocated to her mother’s place in Kyanamukaaka. So, he attacked the family in retaliation and ended up harming two people found at home,” he disclosed.

Between 2017 and 2018, dozens of murder and robbery cases were registered in greater Masaka sub region.

The attackers would send prior notice warning to attack residents before launching attacks. A joint security operation later led to the breakup of a notorious gang coordinated by Musa Ggaliwango and Muhammad Kiddawalime who was killed by a mob in Bukulula Trading Centre in Kalangu District during a foiled robbery.

