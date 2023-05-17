Four arrested in Kigezi over embezzlement

Four civil servants in Kigezi sub-region were Tuesday arrested on charges of abuse of office, causing financial loss and embezzlement.

The arrests were made by officials from the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, who later handed over the suspects to police.

Those arrested include the Rubanda District Engineer, Mr Denis Twesigomwe, the Rubanda District Water Officer, Mr David Otika, the Ryakarimira Town Council Engineer in Kabale District, Mr Spencer Ngabirano and the Kanungu District Senior Engineer, Mr Eric Mutumba Sivaseya.

The Kigezi Regional police spokesperson, Mr Elly Maate. Photo | Robert Muhereza

“The accused persons have been brought here at Kabale police station for safe custody as plans are underway to take them to State House Anti-Corruption Unit headquarters in Kampala for further investigations,” the Kigezi Regional police spokesperson, Mr Elly Maate, told the Monitor.

The accused persons were arrested at the Kabale Municipal Council offices where they had gone to record statements in regard to the alleged loss of funds from government projects they supervise.

Last week, the State Minister for Economic Monitoring, Ms Beatrice Akello Akori, together with officials from the State House Anti-Corruption Unit inspected several government projects in Kigezi and unearthed shoddy work in some of them.

The Rubanda District Engineer Mr Denis Twesigomwe (L) and the Ryakarimira town council engineer Mr Spencer Ngabirano

The affected projects include; staff quarters at Ryakarimira Town Council in Kabale District, Mpungu Health Center III in Rubanda District, Bushura Gravity Flow Scheme in Rubanda District and other projects in Kanungu District.