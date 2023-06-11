Four arrested over city lawyer’s murder - police

Police said Sunday that they had arrested four key suspects in connection to last month’s grusome murder of Kampala City lawyer, Ronnie Mukisa.

Mukisa, 45, was shot and killed at his home in Makindye Sebagabo, Wakiso District on May 30 at around 11:30pm, according to police.

"Yesterday (Saturday), the Joint Security task team of Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and Crime Intelligence, that has actively been investigating the violent murder of city lawyer, Mukisa Ronnie, of IBC Advocates, made a breakthrough and arrested four key suspects, who were involved in the planning and killing of the lawyer.Since the tragic murder, our joint task team has worked tirelessly to establish the killers. More details will be shared accordingly," the police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga said.

In their statement hours after the shooting, Police said Mukisa would often return home late.

On the night of the shooting, police said he arrived at the apartment parking lot at around 11:30 pm. After parking his dark blue Subaru Legacy registration number UBJ 006K, Mukisa proceeded to close the gate. It was during his return to the apartment that neighbours heard gunshots.

Neighbours told police that an unidentified individual was seen shooting at Mukisa before briefly withdrawing, only to return and shoot him at close range multiple times in the head.