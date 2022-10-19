Four arrested over exam malpractice

The Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) together with police yesterday arrested two head teachers and two students for allegedly engaging in malpractice in the ongoing Senior Four examinations.

In an interview at his office in Ntinda, Kampala, yesterday, Uneb executive director Daniel Odongo said the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations were progressing well, until yesterday when they recorded one case of impersonation in Kawempe Division, Kampala.

The Uneb spokesperson, Ms Jenipher Kalule, said the examination body’s legal officer, in liaison with police at Kawempe Police Station, arrested two head teachers and two students of schools in Kawempe Division.

The vice

Ms Kalule said a “very bright” Senior Three male student was hired to sit the exams of a female Senior Four student, allegedly with the knowledge of the head teacher of the school. The boy was reportedly promised a Shs500,000 reward.

“The invigilator was confused when he caught a male student with a name of a female candidate written on his script, and the female candidate had a male’s name written on her script,”Ms Kalule said.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango, confirmed the arrests, saying the suspects were in police custody.

Mr Onyango said the suspicion started on Monday upon detecting the use of the same examination index numbers by two different students.

Arrest

Mr Onyango said upon interrogation, the two students confessed to having been hired to sit for the exams on behalf of other candidates.

It is against this background that they were arrested.

During the same interview, Mr Odongo called upon the police to allow candidates in Mubende and Kasanda districts to use boda bodas to swiftly reach their examination centres so as not to miss out on their exams.

The ban on public transport to curb the spread of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the two districts on Monday, delayed delivery and sitting of exams.

Some students found themselves trekking 10 kilometres as exams kicked off, while some invigilators were sent to resident district commissioners for special permits to authorise them use boda bodas.

Mr Odongo said whereas the transportation of invigilators and the examination materials has been harmonised, the same should be done to candidates.

“Since President Museveni allowed schools to remain open, local authorities should work with security officers to ensure students reach examination centres on time,” he said.

President Museveni on Saturday imposed a 21-day lockdown on the central Uganda districts of Mubende and Kassanda to contain the Ebola outbreak that has already claimed 19 lives in the country.

The President banned operations of boda bodas and commuter taxis, the most-in-use transportation means.

“Movements into and out of Mubende and Kassanda is prohibited,” President Museveni directed in his third quick-succession night televised address on Ebola.

“There will be curfew in Mubende and Kasanda districts starting from 7pm to 6am. Public, private transport and boda bodas are not permitted to move in Mubende and Kasanda districts to curb Ebola,” he said.

Mr Museveni clarified that “people travelling across Mubende and Kassanda are permitted to move after police clearance and not allowed to stop or pick up a person in the two districts.”

MPs appeal

On Monday, Members of Parliament from Mubende District asked President Museveni to relax the Ebola restrictions as people are just recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic and back-to-back lockdowns.

Addressing journalists at Parliament, the legislators asked the President to authorise boda bodas to ferry foodstuff from the gardens to the markets and learners to schools.

They said they support the restrictions, however, they should be imposed in a humane way to avoid traumatising people.

UCE started on Monday with Mathematics. Candidates yesterday sat for Chemistry Practicals and Music.