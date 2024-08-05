Four arrested over killing prison warder in Buhweju

Police in Buhweju District are holding four people on allegations of killing a prison warder.

According to Greater Bushenyi Police Spokesperson Marcial Tumusiime, the suspects are said to have between the night of August 3 and 4, 2024 while in Kakiika Cell, Nsiika Town Council in Buhweju District, murdered Alex Kajwarire, a prison warder attached to Buhweju government prison.

“It's alleged that during the night at unknown time, in Kakiika Cell, the deceased was attacked and beaten to death by unknown people, and later, the body was abandoned in the middle of the road,” Tumusiime told Monitor on Monday.

He added: “We have arrested four suspects to help us with investigations and one of them is said to have been a concubine to the deceased whose cap was found at the scene of crime.”

Area resident Helen Kobuhumure alleged that the deceased has long been in a love relationship with one of those arrested, whose husband went to work in Kampala.

"The old sons of the woman had last week beaten and injured the deceased warning him to leave their mother but he did not take it seriously," she added.

Tumusiime said the body of the deceased was taken to Nsiika Health Centre IV for postmortem as investigations into the matter continues.