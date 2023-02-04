Four arrested over mysterious death of medical researcher at Kyotera guest house

Police in Kyotera District are investigating circumstances under which a 32-year-old medical research officer died at one of the guest houses in Kalisizo Town Council.

Dr Polly Bandola who got a new job at Africa Medical and Behavioural Sciences Organisation (AMBSO) a fortnight ago on Wednesday hit his head on a metal object in the compound of the guest house where he has been staying before he died, police said.

One of the top members of the board at AMBSO who preferred anonymity to speak freely about the incident told this publication on Friday that the organisation will dearly miss Dr Bandola’s services.

“It’s absurd that we have lost such a youthful and intelligent employee whom we thought would lift our organisation. For the two weeks we have been with him, he has been so cooperative, obedient and hardworking,” the source said.

Mr Hassan Musooba, the Kyotera District Police Commander, said investigations into the 10pm incident are ongoing to ascertain what exactly caused Dr Bandola’s death.