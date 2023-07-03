Four arrested over poisoning Mbale policemen

Police in Mbale City have arrested four people to assist in investigations into the suspected poisoning of two policemen, which left one dead.

According to police, on June 28, 2023, at around 9pm a team of police officers while on duty at Busiu town council in Mbale District went for supper at God’s Care restaurant in the central cell, Alfa ward.

Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP) John Bosco Amenyi, 48, attached to Elgon region Field Force Unit (FFU) and Police driver Corporal Patrick Komaketch Mark, 40, ordered food while other officers ordered chapati.

The Elgon Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, said Amenyi died on Saturday at Mbale General Clinic where he was receiving treatment while Corporal Komaketch, is currently admitted at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital in critical condition.

“The deceased and a driver are suspected to have eaten the food laced with poison. It is alleged that the orders of the deceased and the driver were delayed. After the meal, they continued with work until morning. But at around 9am, the deceased started feeling stomach pain and fever. He went to Elgon Laboratory in Mbale City for a medical checkup and he was put on malaria treatments," SP Taitika said.

He said the driver went back for duty with other police officers but at around midday he also started experiencing similar symptoms as Amenyi.

“He rushed to Busiu Health Centre IV for medication, and was later rushed to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital for better management after his condition worsened," Mr Taitika added.

The police publicist said the suspects were arrested and are currently detained at Mbale Central Division police station as investigations continue.