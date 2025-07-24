Four arrested over Shs18.1b fraud attempt on Turkish investor

Police are holding four suspects, including a medical doctor, over allegations of impersonating senior government officials in a sophisticated attempt to defraud a Turkish investor of Shs18.1 billion through a fake government procurement deal.

The suspects include Dr Charles Mulyansaka, who posed as Chairperson of a fictitious Special Contracts Committee, Moses Mwesigwa as Director of Procurement, Peter Watum as Secretary, and Moses Seruma as the committee’s Communication and IT Specialist.

Mr Israel Ochwo, Deputy Head of Legal at the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHACU), said the group used counterfeit government websites and faked identities linked to prominent government offices to defraud foreign investors.

“One of the targets was Turkish businessman Furkan Gumran and his company, Sirus Blue Chemical Manufacturing Co. Ltd, whom they approached with a fake $4.95 million (about Shs18.1b) contract to supply AD BLUE solution to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development,” Mr Ochwo said on Monday.

“This operation was a breakthrough. We managed to intercept the criminals before any money was transferred, which rarely happens,” he added.

Mr Ochwo said the operation’s success was due to Mr Gumran’s vigilance. Sensing irregularities in the documents he was given, he reported the matter to SHACU, who set up a sting operation. The suspects were arrested at AHA Towers in Kampala, where they had arranged to receive the funds.

The suspects are also believed to have worked with rogue lawyers and bank officials to circumvent anti-money laundering procedures and discreetly move funds.

“These fraudsters pose as members of fake 'special contracts committees' allegedly operating under Parliament, the Office of the President, or the ruling party. They forge letters, create counterfeit contracts, and run fake websites bearing government emblems to convince investors they are legitimate,” Mr Ochwo said.

To enhance credibility, he added, the suspects often held meetings near actual government offices in Kampala to create the illusion of authenticity.

“In most cases, the fraud is only discovered after the money has been wired, making recovery very difficult. Victims often flee the country, while the scammers vanish or launder the funds through international networks,” he noted.

Mr Furkan Gumran, the targeted investor, said the fraudsters first contacted him via social media, offering assistance in securing a government supply contract.

“They gave me all the required documents, including contracts and travel paperwork. They picked me from the airport, and everything looked convincing. But when I tried to verify the documents, I discovered they were fake,” Mr Gumran said.

“I appreciate the efforts of the Anti-Corruption Unit and the Ugandan police. My advice to other investors is to be cautious and verify every detail before committing to anything.”

Authorities are also hunting for Godfrey Ssekidde Lubowa, also known by the alias Maj. Gen. Sam Kiwanuka, who is linked to several high-profile scams and remains at large.

Mr Ochwo urged both local and international investors to perform thorough background checks before engaging in business with any government-linked entity.

“Uganda welcomes investment, but we all must be vigilant. These scams tarnish our image and rob our country of economic opportunities. We will continue to pursue and expose those behind them,” he said.

Recent cases

SHACU listed several recent fraud cases targeting international companies in similar scams:

KG Unlimited LLC (USA) – lost Shs2.2 billion in a fake Ministry of Agriculture water plant deal.

Verteco Company Ltd (South Africa) – defrauded of $1.4 million in a fake Ministry of Energy contract.

Guner Kuzu Construction Ltd (Turkey) – lost $3.8 million in a bogus hospital tender.

Air Options Pty Ltd (South Africa) – lost $1.7 million in a fake air conditioning supply deal.

Tecmo Automation Pty Ltd (South Africa) – defrauded of $410,520 in a fake fuel supply agreement.

Marce’ Firefighting Technology Pty (South Africa) – lost $60,000 in a bogus firefighting equipment contract.

Iskenderun Fertilizers Inc (Turkey) – lost 28 containers of fertilizer worth $540,000.



