Four arrested over unlawful possession of marabou storks

Police in Wakiso District have detained four people who were allegedly found in possession of 15 marabou storks at their homes in Lusanja Zone, Kiteezi Parish, Kasangati Town Council in Wakiso District.

Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson said the suspects will be arraigned in court and charged with unlawful possession wild birds.

“This incident was brought to the attention of the authorities on June 1, 2023. At least 15 marabou storks were successfully recovered as exhibits," he said.

The birds are currently in custody awaiting further management by the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), an organization responsible for the protection and conservation of wildlife, according to police.

“The UWA has been contacted and informed about the situation. Their expertise and assistance are crucial in ensuring the appropriate management and care of the recovered exhibits," he added.

Mr Owoyesigyire further said that there are allegations suggesting that the captured birds were intended for sale to some Congolese nationals.

“The investigation into this matter is ongoing, and additional information will be provided as the UWA assumes control of the case,“ ASP Owoyesigyire said.