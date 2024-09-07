Four aviation companies defend domestic operation licenses 

Four air operators are seeking operation licenses to commence domestic scheduled and non-scheduled passenger and cargo services. The operators, including Arasus Aviation Limited, a new operator, defended their applications for Air Service Licenses (ASLs) before the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) Board, Air Services Licensing Committee at a public hearing held at Protea Hotel in Kampala on September 6.

Addressing the Board, Arasus Aviation’s Company Secretary, Mr John Bulungu, said they seek “to provide safe and reliable air transport services to Kasese, Jinja, Mbarara, Arua and Kihihi”. Arasus plans to use a Caravan 208B and Cherokee Piper 28-180.

“Our proposed rates will range between USD121 to USD325, and we shall have a flight from Entebbe to Mbarara at USD121,” Mr Bulungu said.

Air Serv Limited, Premier Services East Africa Limited and Misk Air Limited were the other three operators seeking renewal of ASLs.

Mr Louis Kigonya, the head of Quality and Safety at Air Serv Limited, one of the operators seeking renewal of ASL, said they operate humanitarian services and aircraft maintenance.

“In the next five years, we want to venture into empowering Ugandans through training,” he said.

The UCAA Board Chairman, Justice Steven Kavuma, said that in compliance with the Civil Aviation (Licensing of Air Services) Regulations 2001, the applications were advertised in the print media and the public was invited to attend the public hearing in respect of the air services under consideration.

“Currently, there are twenty-six (26) Ugandan licensed air operators offering scheduled passenger and or cargo, non-scheduled passenger and or cargo, Private, Training and Aerial Works. Uganda has concluded Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASAs) with fifty-six (56) Countries,” he said.

He urged Ugandan licensed air operators serving domestic and international routes to synergize through airline cooperative arrangements like codeshare agreements and interlining with Uganda Airlines and other international air operators in order to increase air connectivity and stimulate the growth of air passenger and cargo traffic in Uganda.

Speaking on behalf of the Director General, UCAA’s Corporation Secretary, Ms Hellen Wenene, said discussions at such fora are usually geared towards shaping and determining the future of the country’s aviation industry with particular emphasis on safety, security and efficiency in service provision.

“At the last engagement, we noted your feedback in relation to the state of the frequently used aerodromes. Rehabilitation of Kisoro aerodrome was recently completed with resurfacing of the runway, taxiway and apron. There are efforts to extend the length of the runway from the current 1200 meters to 1800 meters. In future, we plan to extend the runway to 2300 meters after acquisition of more land,” she said.

Ms Wenene added that there are technical proposals to develop Gulu, Arua and Kidepo aerodromes to international airports before hosting the Africa Cup of Nations in 2027.

“Automation of the Personnel Licensing system is ongoing. Installing the software and training will commence upon approval and deployment is planned by 31st November 2024. The system application will include the application process, payment for exams & license, feedback on all issues and thereafter the applicants can present themselves for the physical exams before the license is awarded,” she said.