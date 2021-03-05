Four Bizonto comedians re-arrested

In July 2020, the quartet was arrested for releasing a satirical skit in which they listed several heads of government institutions denoting how they all hail from the western part of the country.

Four radio presenters and comedians popularly known for acting parody skits under their stage name Bizonto have been re-arrested.

Mercel Mbabali, Simon Peter Ssabakaki, Julius Sserwanja and Gold Kimatono were arrested at Radio Simba over a July 2020 satirical skit that authorities think it was promoting sectarianism.

The CID spokesperson, Charles Twine, said they would be arraigned at Buganda Road Magistrate’s Court later today because the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had sanctioned their file.

“They are on their way to Buganda Road court. They had a sanctioned file for allegations of promoting sectarianism,” Mr Twine said.

He said Bizonto’s charges stem from last year’s arrest in which they were detained for several days on allegations of promoting sectarianism and offensive communication.

The comedians said they intended to teach children, who were stuck at home because schools were shut down, about the people who occupy strategic positions in Uganda.

They listed President Museveni, Chief of Defence Forces Gen David Muhoozi, and Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the senior presidential advisor on special operations.

The others they listed are: Bank of Uganda Governor Tumusiime Mutebile, Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary Keith Muhakanizi, Commissioner General of Prisons Dr Johnson Byabashaija, Minister of Security Gen Elly Tumwine, Internal Security Organisation boss Col Bagyenda Kaka, Chief of Military Intelligence Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, then commander of the Special Forces Command Maj Gen James Birungi, and the Electoral Commission chairperson, Mr Simon Byabakama.

When it came to the police force, the comedians pointed out its head, Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola, but were quick to add that Maj Gen Sabiiti Muzeeyi, the then deputy Inspector General of Police, was very influential in decision making within the Force.

They urged their fans to teach their children who is who in the country, further urging them to pray for Uganda’s leaders.

All the 12 people the comedians pointed out come from western Uganda. They said the individuals determine happens in the country and they would have a big say on who won the recently concluded January elections.

