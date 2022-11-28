Four brothers electrocuted in Soroti

Grief and shock engulfed residents of Awoja Village; Aukot Sub-County in Soroti District on Sunday after four brothers got electrocuted while trying to steal a three-phase electric wire transmission line, according to police.

Two died instantly, while the other two were seriously injured.

Police identified the deceased as Moses Atachu, 28, and Isaac Epou, 29, while Samuel Esuri, 23, and a male juvenile whose identity has been withheld are currently admitted at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital.

East Kyoga regional police spokesperson, SP Ageca Oscar Gregg, said they are waiting for a postmortem report before their bodies are handed over to relatives for burial.

“The Uganda Police Force of the territorial jurisdiction of Soroti District have registered a case of electrocution that led to the death of two individuals that occurred on the night of 27/11/2022 at around 21:20pm,” SP Ageca said.

Police visited the scene and conveyed the two bodies to Soroti regional Referral hospital for postmortem.