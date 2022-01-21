Four Bukwo govt officials interdicted over alleged embezzlement

People push a truck over a poor road in Bukwo District in Eastern Uganda. Locals say persistent corruption has affected service delivery in the area. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  Steven Ariong

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • “They are under investigations over alleged embezzlement of public resources,” the Bukwo Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Mr Charles Ogwang said confirming the interdictions.

Four Bukwo District officials in Sebei Sub-region have been interdicted over alleged embezzlement and mismanagement of public funds.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.