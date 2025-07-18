Four Butambala District officials remanded over stealing fuel worth Shs480m 

Four officials from Butambala District have been charged with the theft of 80,000 litres of fuel, amounting to a loss of Shs480 million intended for district road works.

The accused, acting district engineer Ms Jessica Naigembe, chief finance officer Mr Joseph Wandera, district internal auditor Mr Fred Muwanga, and driver Mr Charles Kizito Mukalazi, appeared before the Butambala Chief Magistrates Court in Gombe Town Council on six counts, including theft and conspiracy to defraud.

According to the prosecution, the fuel was siphoned off from several petrol stations across the district, including Baraka and Kaaya Fuels in Kibibi and Gombe town councils.

Investigations by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit revealed that Eng. Naigembe, alongside the district water officer Mr Geoffrey Kayinga, who is currently on the run, allegedly inflated the fuel requirements for various road construction projects. The excess fuel, investigators say, was then diverted for irregular use or issued to private individuals.

To cover their tracks, the accused are said to have colluded with fuel station managers to falsify records, falsely claiming the fuel was handed to district works department drivers for road maintenance. However, the implicated drivers reportedly denied ever receiving the fuel.

Prosecution further alleges that both Mr Wandera and Mr Muwanga failed in their supervisory roles, allowing the engineers responsible for the Shs1 billion road maintenance grant to misappropriate resources. The two are also accused of irregularly using fuel intended for public road works and neglecting their duty to prevent such misuse.

The group is charged with conspiring to defraud the Butambala District Local Government of over Shs400 million. The case has also highlighted the role of Mr Kayinga, the district water engineer, who is still at large and being pursued by authorities.

The four officials were remanded to Kigo Prison until July 28, 2025, when they are expected to return to court for further proceedings.