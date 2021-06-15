Four cattle rustlers killed, one arrested in Bulambuli

By Fred Wambede More by this Author

Four suspected armed cattle rustlers have been killed by Uganda People Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers in Bunambutye Sub-county in Bulambuli District.

The rustlers, who were reportedly armed with a gun, bows and arrows, were intercepted and killed by the soldiers at Wangutusi village near Bunambutye Resettlement Campon Tuesday morning after locals tipped off security agencies.

This reporter was told that the rustlers, who were being trailed by locals, had tried to raid several kraals in the area but they were unsuccessful.

Mr Jude Wandera, the 3rd Division UPDF spokesperson confirmed the incident and said three of the rustlers were put out of action by the UPDF soldiers while the other was killed by residents in a mob action.

“The rustlers had a gun, arrows and bows and they wanted to shoot at the soldiers and as a result, the soldiers responded and put them out of action,” he said.

He said one of the rustlers was arrested by the soldiers and detained at Kween police station while his other colleague escaped with a gun.

The Bulambuli Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Peter Paak Pex, said they have deployed more security personnel in the area.

He lauded the locals for being vigilant.

The vice chairperson of Bulambuli district, Mr Mark Baraza, who is also area LCV councillor, said that since December last year, the community has lost about 100 heads of cattle to rustlers.

Mr Peter Simuya, one of the residents, said cattle raids have become common in the area and asked government to beef up security in the sub county.