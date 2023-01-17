Four charged, remanded over terrorism

The Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court has charged four people with terrorism and remanded them to Luzira prison.

The accused include Moses Katende (19), a food vendor; Abudalatif Balikoowa, alias Kyalimp Muzee Bako (54), a hawker; Adam Weduma Guloba, alias Rasta (24), a hawker; and Faisal Musana (19), a shoe vendor.

The group is accused of, among others, attacking the convoy of Principal Judge Flavian Zeija.

Other charges faced by the accused include 10 murder charges, three attempted murder charges, belonging or professing to belong to a terrorist organisation and eight aggravated robberies charges.

During a court session in which the charges were read to the suspects yesterday, the presiding Magistrate, Asuman Muhumuza said: “This court has no jurisdiction to hear this case as you are facing charges that are grave in nature and this court has only one duty of reading the charges to you.

However, if you want to apply for bail, you can do it in the High Court and you also have a right to have a lawyer of your own choice.”

Magistrate Muhumuza then remanded the group to Luzira until January 31 for mention of the case.

Court also heard that investigations are still on-going.

Prosecution led by Ms Joan Keko said between 2020 and 2022, the group and others still at large detonated explosives in the districts of Kampala, Mpigi, Luweero, Masaka, Namayingo, and Iganga causing the death or serious bodily injuries of eight people including the principal judge.

The group is also accused of attacking Busiika Police Station and killing three police officers on October 31, 2022.

The suspects are alleged to have committed several murders in several districts such as Mitala- Maria in Mpigi where they killed Police Constable Lawrence Otim.

Other murders were in Lusaze in Lubaga Division, Kasokoso in Nakawa Division and Butambala.

Prosecution further states that the four accused also attempted to cause the death of Evan Ako in Namayingo District and Annet Naluweewa during the attack at Busiika Police Station, and Catherine Ndagire at Kyabadaza in Mpigi District on October 9, 2022.

Prosecution adds that they publicly confessed to be members of the Allied Democratic Forces ADF.